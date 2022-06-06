Celebrity fitness coach Deepali Gupta bags Innovative Fitness and Wellness Award 2022 |

Fitness is one’s most significant asset as a fit body, and a healthy mind can be a perfect combination for achieving anything desired. We have seen many traditional ways of fitness and exercise until now, but we all know that we can’t expect different results from the same efforts; hence innovation is the key to growth. Celebrity Fitness Coach Deepali Gupta is a perfect face of innovation. Challenging the traditional methods of exercises and fitness Dr Deepali Gupta has been one of the masters of a new and innovative fitness technique, Pilates. In recognition of her efforts, she has recently bagged the ‘Innovative Fitness and Wellness Award 2022’ for her journey as a Pilates Coach, as she has helped many people transform their lives and health with this approach. She has been making people understand the importance of Pilates in their life to live healthier. She has trained more than 20,000 people in various fields like acting, politics, corporate, doctors, physiotherapists, athletes, etc. Dr Deepali assures that with this innovative Pilates training, you can achieve the strength of a warrior and flexibility of a dancer.

Celebrity Fitness Coach Deepali Gupta has always been very keen on fitness. Being a homoeopathic doctor herself, she has treated many patients until now, and she has always favoured minimal medicine yet effective treatment for her patients. She has treated and helped cure many patients and her clients with Pilates training completely pain-free and surgery-free. Many well-known people come to Deepali Gupta for Pilates training. Her efforts are paying off, and people are becoming more attentive and aware of improving their health with Pilates. Dr Deepali furthermore trains doctors and physiotherapists as everyone understands the importance of it. Pilates is a type of exercise which works on your mind, body and posture. Pilates doesn’t only give you a healthy body, but it makes you feel good as it soothes the mind too. While working on your posture, Pilates helps you rejuvenate your strength and freshness and strengthen your core. Working on the posture is vital for everyone, but it is essential for actors and athletes.

Dr Deepali Gupta previously owned her brand BeFit Pilates where she helped many clients and the brand even worked for Prehab. Now, BeFit has upgraded and become iKore Pilates. iKore Pilates is well equipped for Pilates training and has everything you need. Until now, Celebrity Fitness Coach Deepali Gupta has won many awards on the national and international levels, but this ‘Innovative Fitness and Wellness Award 2022’ is exceptional and dear to her. While talking about this award, she said, “I have been working as a Pilates coach for more than a decade now. It’s a new way of fitness in our country, but it is highly effective. Since it’s a new and innovative way, it was difficult to make people have faith in it, but soon as everyone started noticing the results, things started to change. It has always been crucial for me. I am delighted that the awareness about Pilates being an effective option for a healthy life is spreading widely. This award has given me new strength, and I will be working more and more to help people be more fit.”

We congratulate Dr Deepali Gupta on her success and wish her good luck in her future endeavours.