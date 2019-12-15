Celebrity fashion: ‘A girl’s wardrobe is never complete!’

My favourite outfit when travelling to my shoots: I like to wear something comfortable which would probably be loungewear or a pair of shorts with a tank top.
My all-time favourite outfit for a formal occasion: For a Catholic occasion I love wearing pantsuits. Otherwise, I like wearing lehengas. For a fine-dining I opt for the classic; it could be a nice black dress or a nice one piece. For clubbing I would like to wear a nice party kind of dress.
I like to sleep in: My pyjamas and loose camisoles.
My favourite colours and fabrics: My favourite colour would be black, I like white. and red champagne too. My favourite fabrics are cotton and organza.
I have a fetish for: Shoes and bags.
The most expensive accessory or outfit that I have bought: I have spent most of my money on my shoes and my bags. And my watch, my Omega watch.
For the first day of my shoot I wore: I remember for the reading I wore a red dress.
The best dressed actress in the industry: I love the way Sonam carries herself and I just adore the way Priyanka dresses up for every occasion. She is very comfortable in whatever she wears and carries it with grace, poise and elegance. She is my inspiration. I love her as an actor too.
I would like my man to be dressed in: Smart casuals. If it's a formal occasion then I would like him to wear a suit.
My favourite brand in jeans: I have around 8 Armani jeans. I also like the Super Jive jeans.
I like to shop at: Different stores. I don't have a preference for a specific brand. I usually just pick what I like. I am a fast shopper. Zara and H&M are good in Mumbai. I shop my gymwear from mostly Super Dry and Nike.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: For a girl her wardrobe is never complete!
My travel bag contains: It’s more like a backpack. And in that I have my clothes, laptop, perfume, sunglasses, diary, iPad and I also carry my cross body bag inside the backpack. So whenever I want to ditch my backpack, I can just carry that small sling in which I have my card holder and my phones And that's it!
My favourite designers: Versace, Gucci, Prada, Ferragamo.
My favourite sunglasses: I have around 18 sunglasses right now of various brands.
My favourite brand of shoes: Most of my shoes are from Burberry and Versace.
My favourite brand in make-up: Huda Beauty and Chanel. I also use Fenty Beauty, Dior, Urban Decay, Anastasia.
I like to conceal and highlight: I like to conceal my under eyes especially if I have not slept too well or I have been shooting all along. I like highlighting my cheeks a little.
My make-up when I am not shooting: I barely use make-up. So I would probably apply some lipstick or lip tint and mascara.
My favourite brand in shampoo and conditioner: Organics. It’s a coconut milk shampoo and conditioner. I love Kerastase too.
My haircare routine: Washing my hair thrice a week. A hair mask once a week and oiling my hair once a week is a must too. I use serums and vitamin oils. I also use my heat protector whenever I am using hot tools.
