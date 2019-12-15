Celebrity fashion: ‘A girl’s wardrobe is never complete!’

The best dressed actress in the industry: I love the way Sonam carries herself and I just adore the way Priyanka dresses up for every occasion. She is very comfortable in whatever she wears and carries it with grace, poise and elegance. She is my inspiration. I love her as an actor too.

I would like my man to be dressed in: Smart casuals. If it's a formal occasion then I would like him to wear a suit.

My favourite brand in jeans: I have around 8 Armani jeans. I also like the Super Jive jeans.

I like to shop at: Different stores. I don't have a preference for a specific brand. I usually just pick what I like. I am a fast shopper. Zara and H&M are good in Mumbai. I shop my gymwear from mostly Super Dry and Nike.

My wardrobe is incomplete without: For a girl her wardrobe is never complete!

My travel bag contains: It’s more like a backpack. And in that I have my clothes, laptop, perfume, sunglasses, diary, iPad and I also carry my cross body bag inside the backpack. So whenever I want to ditch my backpack, I can just carry that small sling in which I have my card holder and my phones And that's it!

My favourite designers: Versace, Gucci, Prada, Ferragamo.

My favourite sunglasses: I have around 18 sunglasses right now of various brands.

My favourite brand of shoes: Most of my shoes are from Burberry and Versace.

My favourite brand in make-up: Huda Beauty and Chanel. I also use Fenty Beauty, Dior, Urban Decay, Anastasia.

I like to conceal and highlight: I like to conceal my under eyes especially if I have not slept too well or I have been shooting all along. I like highlighting my cheeks a little.

My make-up when I am not shooting: I barely use make-up. So I would probably apply some lipstick or lip tint and mascara.

My favourite brand in shampoo and conditioner: Organics. It’s a coconut milk shampoo and conditioner. I love Kerastase too.

My haircare routine: Washing my hair thrice a week. A hair mask once a week and oiling my hair once a week is a must too. I use serums and vitamin oils. I also use my heat protector whenever I am using hot tools.