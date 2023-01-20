Celebrate National Girl Child Day with tales about strong-headed women defying societal norms

The Princess

Joey King stars as a strong-willed Princess who refuses to marry Julius, ruthless son of a royal diplomat, who has problems with the way the King rules his kingdom. When Princess leaves him at the altar, Julius imprisons the Royal family. The Princess does everything to save her family. In the end, her courage and bravery forces the King to change his perceptions about daughters and amend the existing decree.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Brave

The free-spirited Princess Merida of DunBroch unleashes havoc when she defies an age-old custom. The curse causes Merida’s mother, Queen Elinor, to turn into a bear. To reverse the curse, Merida reaches out to a witch for help. The quest leads Merida on a journey of self-discovery and the knowledge of true meaning of love and bravery. It also strengthens her bond with her mother.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV

Parched

The movies revolves around four – Rani, Lajjo, Bijli, and Champa – women living in a desert village of Gujarat. The village is plagued by social evils, patriarchy, domestic violence, and marital rapes. Rebelling against the age-old customs are the four women. Overcoming hardships and traumas, the women run away from the village in want of better life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Secret Superstar

The movie follows the young girl Insia, who dreams of becoming a singer but faces opposition from her father. Supporting her is her mother Najma, who encourages and stands by Insia as she embarks on a journey to fulfil her dream.

Where to watch: Netflix

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Set in the late 18th century France, the movie follows two women who engage in steamy affair. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do a wedding portrait of a young woman Héloïse. Marianne has to paint Héloïse without her knowledge, so she observes her by day, and secretly paints her in the night. To get close to Héloïse, Marianne acts as her hired companion. As the narrative progresses, the two realise their simple friendship isn’t that simple after all.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video