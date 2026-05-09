Celebrate Mother's Day 2026 In Mumbai With DIY Pizza Session, Floral Cake Workshop & More

Mother’s Day plans in Mumbai are looking extra special this year. From making flower-shaped pizzas with your mom to frosting floral cupcakes and indulging in lavish European feasts, the city is packed with experiences that go beyond the usual flowers-and-gifts routine.

So, if you’re still planning how to celebrate May 10, here are some of the sweetest food events and menus worth checking out:

Si Nonna’s DIY pizza experience

Skip the basic dinner reservation and head to Si Nonna’s for a hands-on pizza-making session with your mom. Guests can roll out the brand’s signature sourdough, customise toppings, and even create adorable flower-shaped pizzas together.

Where: All Mumbai outlets

Cost: ₹1,500 onwards

La Panthera’s European feast for mom

La Panthera is going all out this Mother’s Day with a specially curated four-course European menu by Spanish chef Manuel Olveira. Expect everything from creamy burrata salads and truffle-laced tapas to grilled sea bass, roast chicken, handmade pasta, and decadent desserts like Basque cheesecake and tiramisu.

Where: La Panthera, BKC

Cost: ₹2,100+ per person

Onrique’s floral cupcake workshop

For moms who love baking and creativity, Onrique’s Floral Cupcake Workshop is easily one of the cutest experiences in the city. Participants get to learn buttercream piping, floral frosting techniques, bouquet assembly, and packaging while decorating cupcakes together.

Where: Onrique, Santacruz West

Cost: ₹2,500 for two

Italian feast at CinCin

CinCin is turning Mother’s Day into a cosy Italian celebration filled with handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas, gnocchi, cicchetti, and indulgent desserts. Whether you grab a table near the live pizza station or settle into the warm indoor seating, the vibe is all about slowing down and enjoying comfort food with family.

Where: CinCin, BKC

Cost: ₹3,000 for two

Special contest at Alta Stella

Alta Stella is adding a sentimental touch to Mother’s Day celebrations this year. Guests can participate in a pre-event contest by sharing cherished memories with their moms for a chance to win a complimentary dinner. On Mother’s Day itself, diners visiting with their mothers can enjoy a complimentary dessert while soaking in the rooftop city views.

Where: Alta Stella, Andheri West

Cost: ₹3,500 for two