Celeb style: Accessorise! Accessorise!

Fashion according to me is...
Fashion for me is a comfort. I never like to go out of comfort for the sake of donning clothes that might look different or stylish on me. I wear every type of clothing I feel comfortable in.
Five wardrobe essentials...
White and black tees, Jeans, Jacket, Handbags collection, Comfy wear
My favourite accessory...
Watches
When invited for a party I would wear...
A jumpsuit or a playsuit
For a wedding I would choose...
Saris or suits
Favourite fashion shopping destination...
Infinity 2 Malad and Ambiance mall Gurgaon
Favourite fashion designer...
Anita Dongre, Forever New, Vero Moda, AND, Global Desi.
Fashion icon and style role model...
Deepika Padukone
Favourite perfume...
Women Armani Code
Fashion fundas...
You can get away with wearing a pair of nice jeans and a T-shirt nearly anywhere but add accessories to instantly look polished. For example, try throwing on a statement necklace or earrings or an intricate bracelet with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of denim jeans.
Tips for newbies...
My tips for the newbies will be to be confident with the way they are. Every supermodel who has walked the runway has her own unique attitude. So they should think about who they are, their background, and how they want to portray themselves and put those thoughts into their walk.
