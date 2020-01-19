Lifestyle

Celeb style: Accessorise! Accessorise!

By Sandeep Hattangadi & Kuruvilla Choolackal

Singer Himani Kapoor tells SANDEEP HATTANGADI that one can get away with a jeans-and-tee combination anywhere with the addition of nice accessories

Fashion according to me is...

Fashion for me is a comfort. I never like to go out of comfort for the sake of donning clothes that might look different or stylish on me. I wear every type of clothing I feel comfortable in.

Five wardrobe essentials...

White and black tees, Jeans, Jacket, Handbags collection, Comfy wear

My favourite accessory...

Watches

When invited for a party I would wear...

A jumpsuit or a playsuit

For a wedding I would choose...

Saris or suits

Favourite fashion shopping destination...

Infinity 2 Malad and Ambiance mall Gurgaon

Favourite fashion designer...

Anita Dongre, Forever New, Vero Moda, AND, Global Desi.

Fashion icon and style role model...

Deepika Padukone

Favourite perfume...

Women Armani Code

Fashion fundas...

You can get away with wearing a pair of nice jeans and a T-shirt nearly anywhere but add accessories to instantly look polished. For example, try throwing on a statement necklace or earrings or an intricate bracelet with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of denim jeans.

Tips for newbies...

My tips for the newbies will be to be confident with the way they are. Every supermodel who has walked the runway has her own unique attitude. So they should think about who they are, their background, and how they want to portray themselves and put those thoughts into their walk.

