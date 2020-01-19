Celeb style: Accessorise! Accessorise!

Favourite fashion shopping destination...

Infinity 2 Malad and Ambiance mall Gurgaon

Favourite fashion designer...

Anita Dongre, Forever New, Vero Moda, AND, Global Desi.

Fashion icon and style role model...

Deepika Padukone

Favourite perfume...

Women Armani Code

Fashion fundas...

You can get away with wearing a pair of nice jeans and a T-shirt nearly anywhere but add accessories to instantly look polished. For example, try throwing on a statement necklace or earrings or an intricate bracelet with a plain white T-shirt and a pair of denim jeans.

Tips for newbies...

My tips for the newbies will be to be confident with the way they are. Every supermodel who has walked the runway has her own unique attitude. So they should think about who they are, their background, and how they want to portray themselves and put those thoughts into their walk.