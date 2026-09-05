Cartier Journeys Into the Wild

Pics: Cartier

Most precious stones are born from the depths of the earth, and probably that’s why Mother Nature serves as the muse for jewellers worldwide, translating her beauty into bejewelled pieces. Cartier, the global French maison, has long been fascinated with the natural world, especially by the legendary animal universe—birds, insects, reptiles, big cats, elephants and the majestic panther. Since the 20th century, they have served as the leitmotif for some of their most recognisable and enduring jewellery pieces.

The Panthère jewellery watch is created by Cartier’s Maison des Métiers d’Art in La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland |

Their latest high jewellery collection, Into The Wild, expands its storied menagerie with five compelling new creatures, brought to life through exceptional craftsmanship and bold design. The Maison’s latest ambassador, Tilda Swinton, lends her distinctive artistic presence to a creative project that celebrates the intersection of wildlife and high jewellery, embodying the spirit and individuality of each piece. The five new creatures join The Gallery of Animal Portraits, a new ring collection under the Faune and Flore de Cartier line, launched globally on September 1, 2026.

Cartier’s latest collection features five new creatures |

The collection features sculptural rings with the heads of its new muses—a tiger, parrot, carp, crocodile, and rhinoceros—made in white gold, platinum, and rose gold. Each design is expressive and compelling, evoking the real expressions, textures, and movements of the animals as closely as possible. Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s Director of Image, Style and Heritage, describes the maison’s fauna as moving between naturalism and extreme stylisation, with each creature carrying its own symbolic force.

Cartier’s latest collection features five new creatures |

These stylised creations demonstrate the full breadth of Cartier’s savoir-faire and métiers d’art. Designers, jewellers, lapidaries and gem-setters have imbued each piece with a sense of life, enhanced by dramatic volume and fine detailing that conveys the impressions of wild nature. Best known for their art of colour contrasts, colour continues to play a defining role: the parrot is rendered in vivid reds and greens using coral and tsavorite garnets; the rhinoceros combines orange and opaline tones with spessartite garnet and smoky quartz; while the crocodile juxtaposes diamonds, onyx spikes and emeralds in a palette of white, black and green. The tiger and carp explore cooler tones, with sapphires, aquamarines and dumortierite quartz introducing nuanced blues. For fans of the Cartier Panthère, the emblematic Panther also returns in a diamond tête-à-tête bracelet and a jewelled watch. Moving beyond just another theme, Into the Wild makes room for the diverse animal kingdom and its true glory.