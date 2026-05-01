Carry Love In Style: Luxury Bags For Mother’s Day

Judith Leiber Bag |

Forget bouquets and brunches—this Mother’s Day is all about fashion moments. Every mother has her signature style—so why not gift something that mirrors it? This Mother’s Day, skip the predictable and choose statement bags that feel as special as she is: playful, elegant, and unapologetically bold. From whimsical minaudières by Judith Leiber Couture to modern icons from Dior and travel-ready pieces by RIMOWA, these are gifts that celebrate her personality as much as her style—because nothing says “you’re extraordinary” quite like a bag that stands out.

Balenciaga

A little edge, a lot of elegance—just like her, this bright, bold drop from the latest Spring Summer 2026 collection, The Heartbeat, is for when she feels eclectic and elegant.

Dior Crunchy

For the mom who likes her classics—with a twist. The new Dior Crunchy bag by Jonathan Anderson from the SS 26 line reimagines the iconic cannage in a modern, textured silhouette—equal parts soft, sculptural, and statement-making.

Judith Leiber

This crystal-studded butterfly clutch bag isn’t just a bag, it’s a full-blown mood—whimsical, radiant, and impossible to ignore. Now with its new address at The Chanakya, Delhi, gifting just got a little more dazzling—just in time for Mother’s Day gifting.

Ferragamo

OK

Because Mother’s Day calls for a hug, gift her this Hug Soft bag with a fresh Italian denim update. For the mum who loves classic style, this effortlessly cool, quietly classic bag is destined to be her new favourite.

Rimowa

This newly launched Groove cross-body in vibrant Orange is for the mom who travels light, but makes a bold statement. Complementing her suitcases with effortless elegance, this will be the perfect addition to her travel gear.