Cardi B Brings Manish Malhotra's MAA Couture Collection To Global Spotlight In Two Stunning Looks |

Rapper Cardi B is making headlines for more than just her music, and this time, Indian couture is at the centre of attention. The global star recently stepped out in two striking creations by celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, showcasing his artistic vision on an international platform after being named Billboard Canada's Global Woman of the Year.

On November 25, Manish Malhotra shared a series of photographs of Cardi B wearing ensembles from his MAA Paris Couture Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Cardi B's First Look Celebrates The Art Of Motherhood

For her first appearance, Cardi B wore a dreamy dusty-pink and rose-toned creation that stood out for its sculptural design and intricate craftsmanship. The ensemble featured an exaggerated cocoon-like silhouette, covered in elaborate three-dimensional floral and petal-inspired embellishments.

The most striking element was the pair of carefully sculpted figures at the centre, depicting a tender mother-and-child moment. The artistic detailing gave the outfit an emotional dimension, making it more than just a dramatic couture statement.

Cardi B's Burgundy Look Brings Gothic Couture Drama

For her second appearance, the rapper switched to a much deeper and more dramatic colour palette. She wore a rich burgundy creation featuring an oversized cape-like structure with voluminous proportions and heavily textured floral detailing around the shoulders and upper body.

Intricate rope-like elements and ribbed textures flowed down the dramatic silhouette, adding depth and movement to the ensemble. The deep wine-red shade gave the outfit a striking gothic-inspired aesthetic.

Beneath the elaborate outer layer, Cardi B wore a fitted bodysuit featuring a plunging front cut-out and a high-cut silhouette, adding a bold contrast to the voluminous couture structure.

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Manish Malhotra celebrated the collaboration on Instagram, congratulating the rapper on her achievement and expressing how special the collection was to him.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Global star @iamcardib wearing two looks from #MAA, our @manishmalhotraworld Paris Couture collection F/W 2026. A collection very close to my heart. Congratulations @iamcardib on being named @billboardca Global Woman of the Year."

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