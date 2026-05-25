Capture Mumbai & Win ₹2 Lakh! Join The 'Frame By Frame' Photo Challenge

Are you ready to capture the vibrant soul of Mumbai and win big? The Free Press Journal, in association with Dr. Mukesh Batra, presents the 'Frame by Frame' photography contest, inviting everyone to showcase the city’s most positive and progressive moments through their lens.

The contest theme, "Positive Mumbai," encourages participants to look beyond the city’s fast pace and capture stories of hope, innovation, and everyday joy. Whether it’s a candid smile in a bustling market, an inspiring act of kindness, or a glimpse of Mumbai’s ever-evolving skyline, the goal is to highlight the city’s uplifting spirit.

The participation is easy. Entries are open to all, and participants can use their smartphones or cameras to snap their best shots. You can submit up to five images, make sure each photo tells a unique story of Mumbai’s positivity or progress. Email your entries to framebyframe@fpj.co.in by June 30, 2026.

A distinguished jury will review the submissions, and the top 20 entries will be featured in The Free Press Journal, offering photographers a chance to reach a wide audience. Selected works will also be displayed at a special exhibition at the FPH Gallery in early August 2026. The highlight? The winner will take home prizes worth over ₹2 lakh!

Don’t miss this opportunity to let Mumbai’s stories shine through your lens. Capture, submit, and let your vision of a positive Mumbai inspire the city, and maybe make you the next big winner!