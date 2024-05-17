Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns In Purple Jumpsuit, Previously Worn By Athiya Shetty

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a purple jumpsuit at Cannes 2024 which was once graced by Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. | Instagram | Fashionista Dairy

Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year, exuding elegance in a radiant purple cape jumpsuit. She walked the 77th Cannes event as a renowned ambassador for Magnum, wearing a Cordelia jumpsuit by designer Namrata Joshipura.

The ensemble featured a shimmery fabric with intricate floral embellishments. Her elegant piece had a plunging neckline and cut-outs at the waist, boasting unique ring detailing in the front. The glamour attire worn by the actress is valued at Rs 1,80,000.

While Sobhita struck a stunning pose in the regal attire, interestingly, the same ensemble was once graced by Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. However, the difference in styling choices is evident in both looks.

The Made in Heaven star opted for a bold and captivating style. She accessorised the look with statement hoop earrings and makeup featuring a purple eye look, adding a pop of colour to her face. Her wavy hair added a glamorous look, complementing the edgy yet elegant fashion.

On the other hand, Athiya's look exuded chic and sophistication, with her mesmerising features complementing the purple hues. The actress opted for a no-jewellery look, allowing her attire to stand out. She kept her hair open with minimal makeup, delivering a polished and clean appearance.

An effortless fashion is not easy to rock, but Athiya has proved it with her styling choice. While Sobhita's stunning fashion has made the look worth Cannes.

Despite their different approaches to attire, both actresses infused the vibrant look with their unique flair, adding a personal touch through their fashion choices.

Both fashion icons are proving that there are endless ways to rock an outfit like a jumpsuit, showcasing their style and fashion sense.