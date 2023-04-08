 Cancer and heart disease may get vaccines by 2030; details inside
Moderna, a vaccine manufacturer, hinted at offering vaccines and treatments for "all sorts of disease areas" soon.

Updated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Cancer and heart disease may get vaccines by 2030; details inside | Representative Image

Some of the life-threatening ailments like cancer and heart disease seem to worry patients and wonder about the medical procedures one may have to go through. Vaccines might be scary for people at once, but their effectiveness is reportedly a better call than suffering and getting treated for the disease.

The COVID-19 pandemic underwent massive vaccination drives and tried to prevent people from contracting the infection. A leading pharmaceutical firm was quoted in an exclusive interview with The Guardian to report that it is confident that jabs for cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, and other conditions will be ready by 2030.

Moderna, a vaccine manufacturer, suggested offering vaccines and treatments for "all sorts of disease areas" within five years' time. The report stated that "studies into these vaccinations are also showing “tremendous promise”, with some researchers saying 15 years’ worth of progress has been “unspooled” in 12 to 18 months thanks to the success of the Covid jab."

The World Health Organization (WHO) stresses the need for immunization and notes that vaccines are critical to the prevention and control of infectious disease outbreaks.

article-image

