Can The Mi Remote App Be Misused? Understanding The Concerns After E-Rickshaw Incident

Can The Mi Remote App Be Misused |

The BAT-BMS app has come under the spotlight after videos showing users allegedly switching off compatible e-rickshaws and electric scooters remotely went viral on social media. The clips claimed that by connecting to a vehicle's Battery Management System (BMS), users could trigger functions that disabled the vehicle.

About the Mi Remote application

Developed by Xiaomi, the Mi Remote app allows smartphones equipped with an infrared (IR) blaster to function as universal remote controls. Users can operate compatible electronic devices such as televisions, air conditioners, set-top boxes, projectors, fans, and some smart home appliances directly from their phones. The app works only with devices that accept infrared signals and with phones that include IR hardware.

What is the BAT-BMS Chinese app?

BAT-BMS is developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology. It is a China-based company which is designed as a legitimate battery management tool for Bluetooth-enabled lithium battery packs, primarily built for solar, marine, and off-grid systems rather than vehicles. The app allows users to wirelessly monitor a compatible battery's charge level, voltage, current, temperature, cycle count, and cell health within a range of roughly 10 to 15 metres. It remains available on the Google Play Store but has reportedly been removed from Apple's App Store following the controversy.

Is the Mi Remote application dangerous?

The Mi Remote app is a universal remote control application developed by Xiaomi. It uses a phone's infrared (IR) blaster to control compatible devices such as TVs, air conditioners, set-top boxes, and projectors. By itself, it is not considered a security risk.

However, security concerns can arise if a device is designed to accept unauthenticated IR commands. In that case, any compatible IR transmitter—including a smartphone running Mi Remote—could potentially send commands to that device. The underlying issue is generally the device's security design, not the Mi Remote app.