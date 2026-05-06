Can Ayurveda Support Parkinson’s Care? Here’s What To Know

Most know Parkinson’s disease as an incurable and debilitating brain and nervous system disorder. Half suffer from unknown causes, while the rest suffer from toxic substances, medicinal side effects, brain infections, or head injuries. Globally, around 1% of individuals over 65 have Parkinson’s. It is the second most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s.

Your brain controls how your organs function. The ‘Pyramidal’ system in the brain’s upper region manages voluntary movement, while the ‘Basal Ganglia’ handles involuntary movement. The Basal Ganglia contain a dark tissue called the ‘substantia nigra’. Parkinson’s occurs when neurons in this region start dying. Neurons use neurotransmitters to signal. Dopamine is one such neurotransmitter, and low levels harm neuron interconnectivity. Thus, it hampers physical movements.

The fall of dopamine levels by 70 to 80% causes structural changes in the nerve cells. These changes, called ‘Lewy bodies', are where the protein – 'alpha-synuclein' – gets collected. They work as markers for this neurodegenerative disease. If buildups start forming, it means the onset of Parkinson’s.

Early symptoms include slowing of limb movement and tremors in the hands and feet. As it progresses, the upper body stoops forward, and the knees buckle. Movements slow down during daily routine activities. Patients slowly can't do any work. Though modern science offers medicines, there is no cure for Parkinson’s as of now.

Introducing Patanjali’s Divya Neurogrit Gold

Patanjali Research Institute under Patanjali Yogpeeth addressed this challenge by conducting extensive research and developing Divya Neurogrit Gold (13 Gms). This formula contains vital herbs like ekangveer ras, moti pishti, rajat bhasma, vasant kusumakar ras, rasraj ras, jyotishmati, and giloy.

To validate the Ayurvedic remedy’s effectiveness, C. elegans became the primary model organism. These are minute, have a 21-day life cycle, can be counted individually up to 301 neurones and have eight neurones that secrete dopamine. Thus, they are perfect for research activities.

Later, neurons were modified and underwent mutagenesis. In this process, neurons are tracked and observed for their appearance and activity. After administering Divya Neurogrit, their life cycle was observed for two more days, and they saw an increase from 21 to 23 days. After using neurotoxin 6-OHDA, this substance starts eliminating almost 50% of the brain neurones. After applying Divya Neurogrit, the formula effectively allowed the neurological population’s rebirth and repair.

Another study using a Petri dish setup saw attractants being placed on one side and repellents on the other. Usually, healthy organisms shift towards attractants. But, with neurotoxicity setting in, they shifted towards the repellents. With Divya Neurogrit administration, they reverted to their natural behaviour.

Before starting the research, efforts helped establish and depict C. elegans’ natural activities and behavioural patterns. After this baseline assessment, specific changes were made to the neurons. Later, their behavioural reactions were checked to reveal a decline in activities like head-shaking frequency and smoothness of movement patterns. To check Divya Neurogrit Gold’s efficacy, the organisms were given the medicine. Positive physiological changes were seen. After administration of Neurogrit and observing a two-day extension, the lifespan went from 21 to 23 days. After using the neurotoxin 6-OHDA, it was found that this substance destroys around 50% of the brain neurones.

More Tests

In another study, alpha-synuclein, the main reason behind Parkinson’s, was introduced to the organisms. To conduct a relative analysis, the organisms were treated with Divya Neurogrit and the allopathic drug L-DOPA. The results showed more effectiveness of Divya Neurogrit and the Ayurvedic drug’s superior therapeutic effect.

Another study saw C. elegans being fed a diet of bacteria. One saw their feeding capacity get impaired. Next, these organisms were introduced as a medium. Again, they were given L-DOPA and Neurogrit. The results showed Divya Neurogrit's superior results.

One study saw sodium arsenite given to develop oxidative stress in neurons. The result was neuronal cell death. After giving Divya Neurogrit, its impact on gene expression saw the medicine effectively regulate the three major genes – PINK-1, PDR-1, and CAT-1.

Patanjali’s Divya Neurogrit Gold is an evidence-based medicine due to its base in Ayurveda’s ancient principles. It capably deals with and resolves brain-related disorders like Parkinson’s disease.