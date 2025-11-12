Calling All Dada-Dadis & Nana-Nanis! Mumbai To Host Two-Day Event For Senior Citizens

Khyaal is set to host an exciting two-day event Khyaal 50Above50 in Mumbai, which will let senior citizens leave their worries back home and enjoy a weekend of fun-filled celebrations.

On November 15-16, 2025, NESCO will turn into a happening spot with celebrity performances, interactive games, engaging activities, and non-stop entertainment for people in the 50+ age group.

The event is expected to celebrate the vibrancy, talent, and spirit of senior citizens. Over 5000 people are expected to be a part of the event.

Be prepared to bump into National Award-winning actor Rohini Hattangadi, who is also the brand ambassador of Khyaal. She will inaugurate the event and set the tone for a celebration.

The event will also feature performances by classical musician Taufiq Qureshi and legendary playback singer Sudesh Bhosale.

Also present will be voice-over artist Meghna Erande, world whistling Champion Nikhil Rane, and Girija Marathe, music composer, accomplished guitar player and granddaughter of late Dada Saheb Phalke.

Comedian Atul Khatri will add to the entertainment quotient with his humour and funny quirks.

Registration process

To attend or participate in the event, click here. By filling in the personal details and contact information, you can successfully submit the registration form and receive the booking QR code via email and WhatsApp.