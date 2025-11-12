 Calling All Dada-Dadis & Nana-Nanis! Mumbai To Host Two-Day Event For Senior Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCalling All Dada-Dadis & Nana-Nanis! Mumbai To Host Two-Day Event For Senior Citizens

Calling All Dada-Dadis & Nana-Nanis! Mumbai To Host Two-Day Event For Senior Citizens

Why should only youngsters have all the fun? Senior citizens in Mumbai can look forward to an exciting weekend at Khyaal 50Above50.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Khyaal is set to host an exciting two-day event Khyaal 50Above50 in Mumbai, which will let senior citizens leave their worries back home and enjoy a weekend of fun-filled celebrations.

On November 15-16, 2025, NESCO will turn into a happening spot with celebrity performances, interactive games, engaging activities, and non-stop entertainment for people in the 50+ age group.

The event is expected to celebrate the vibrancy, talent, and spirit of senior citizens. Over 5000 people are expected to be a part of the event.

Be prepared to bump into National Award-winning actor Rohini Hattangadi, who is also the brand ambassador of Khyaal. She will inaugurate the event and set the tone for a celebration.

FPJ Shorts
Apple TROLLED For Launching ₹20,000 iPhone Pocket; Netizens Say Brand Is 'Playing With Socks'
Apple TROLLED For Launching ₹20,000 iPhone Pocket; Netizens Say Brand Is 'Playing With Socks'
Group Of Transgenders Assaults Family For Denying ₹1 Lakh Demand On House Warming Ceremony In Telangana, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Group Of Transgenders Assaults Family For Denying ₹1 Lakh Demand On House Warming Ceremony In Telangana, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Mumbai To Host Khyaal 50Above50, India’s Biggest Senior Citizens’ Festival Featuring Atul Khatri, Sudesh Bhosale & Rohini Hattangadi Among Others To Attend
Mumbai To Host Khyaal 50Above50, India’s Biggest Senior Citizens’ Festival Featuring Atul Khatri, Sudesh Bhosale & Rohini Hattangadi Among Others To Attend
Zarine Khan Death: Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute To Ex-Mother-In-Law; Sussanne Khan Gets Emotional At Mother's Prayer Meet - Watch Video
Zarine Khan Death: Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute To Ex-Mother-In-Law; Sussanne Khan Gets Emotional At Mother's Prayer Meet - Watch Video

The event will also feature performances by classical musician Taufiq Qureshi and legendary playback singer Sudesh Bhosale.

Also present will be voice-over artist Meghna Erande, world whistling Champion Nikhil Rane, and Girija Marathe, music composer, accomplished guitar player and granddaughter of late Dada Saheb Phalke.

Comedian Atul Khatri will add to the entertainment quotient with his humour and funny quirks.

Registration process

To attend or participate in the event, click here. By filling in the personal details and contact information, you can successfully submit the registration form and receive the booking QR code via email and WhatsApp.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple TROLLED For Launching ₹20,000 iPhone Pocket; Netizens Say Brand Is 'Playing With Socks'

Apple TROLLED For Launching ₹20,000 iPhone Pocket; Netizens Say Brand Is 'Playing With Socks'

Calling All Dada-Dadis & Nana-Nanis! Mumbai To Host Two-Day Event For Senior Citizens

Calling All Dada-Dadis & Nana-Nanis! Mumbai To Host Two-Day Event For Senior Citizens

Akshata Murty's Childhood Memory Is Connected To This Mysore Silk Saree From 1867 Displayed At...

Akshata Murty's Childhood Memory Is Connected To This Mysore Silk Saree From 1867 Displayed At...

Heartbreaking! 80-Year-Old US Man Dies Alone; Draws Reactions From Indians Commenting On 'Sad...

Heartbreaking! 80-Year-Old US Man Dies Alone; Draws Reactions From Indians Commenting On 'Sad...

Smriti Mandhana's To-Be Sis-In-Law Singer Palak Muchhal Makes Guinness World Record; Funds 3,800...

Smriti Mandhana's To-Be Sis-In-Law Singer Palak Muchhal Makes Guinness World Record; Funds 3,800...