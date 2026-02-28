Buzz By The Bay: Energy Strategist Meenakshi Agrawal Decodes the Chinese Zodiac's Rare Fire Horse Year

Meenakshi Agrawal |

The lunar new year began on February 17, and we are now officially in the year of the Fire Horse according to the Chinese zodiac. There is much excitement amongst astrologers who consider this to be a rare and powerful cycle.

Experts say the Fire Horse energy is all about passion, velocity, and bold transformation but it has to be navigated carefully to be beneficial. Meenakshi Agrawal, an energy strategist with extensive experience in Feng Shui and numerology, guides us on how to work consciously with this year's energy. If you've been thinking about launching a company or starting a new venture, this is not the year to sit back, she advises. It's a time for decisive action, calculated risks, and powerful new beginnings.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is an energy strategist?

Let me give you an example. You might have been to a beautiful house, but does it feel a bit soulless? You might have an office which has all the furniture in place, but does it capture the energy? Does it give you the right output or give you the right result? I also call myself an urban energy architect. I use all these sciences, Western, Chinese and Indian and I create better energy and energy flow in your workspace, in your home space, and by default, then in your life.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, the previous year was of the Wood Snake. Now we come to the Fire Horse. How did Wood Snake gear us up for this Fire Horse year?

The Chinese zodiac is very much based on nature, and it takes its 12 zodiac animals from nature as well. And each year carries the characteristics and qualities of that animal. The Snake is famous for moulting and shedding its skin. So, it also talks about leaving the old and beginning a new life. The Snake has allowed us to shed what we no more need. To emerge new and to be ready for new experiences. The fire force is very, very powerful. It comes once in 60 years. And it is one of the most happening years in the entire Chinese astrological cycle.

Why is that?

Because the Fire Horse almost directly represents the sun. So, the sun, as we know, is what the entire galaxy revolves around. It has a prime position, and in all mythology, the sun is in a chariot drawn by seven horses, and it gives us nourishment, it gives us light. It marks the beginning and end of our day. That is why we as human beings will resonate all the more with the Fire Horse. This is an energy we know, and we salute it every morning.

The Fire Horse will give us that momentum to go forward, you're going to be riding one of the most powerful horses that you can ever think about.

That sounds exciting, but a little intimidating also because it's a year of velocity and speed. You have to ride it carefully?

Definitely. You need the right saddle. You need to be very strategic. You are with the best stallion, the fastest, the most powerful one in the universe. So, you cannot be very casual about it.

You cannot go against the flow. So, this is a year which promotes new beginnings. So, if you have a company or a venture that you've been thinking about, this is not the year to sit back because that is against the energy. This is a year to launch it, to go ahead and take the risk, to go and have a new beginning.

You say this is the year to take the risk If you've been thinking of a new entrepreneurial endeavour or business. But will the risk pay off?

Well, you will have all the support you need for it. Then the outcome finally depends on your destiny and your efforts. Some of the animals of the Chinese zodiac are very still, or they are very soft, but the Fire Horse is very dynamic.

Going back to the comparison between the Wood Snake and the Fire Horse. The Snake, they said is for deep cellular work. And as you explained, the Horse is ideal for new beginnings? What kind of momentum will we see now?

If you realize that everywhere in the world nothing much moved in the Wood Snake year. Even the stock markets had a sideways movement. Even though there were ongoing wars around the world, they didn't get better, they didn't get worse. They just lingered on. Wood is itself growing in one place. Fire spreads out. It is changing every minute.

The Fire Horse is about huge movement. We will see the stock markets moving. So, I think this is a year when we can be very hopeful for the stock markets.

We will see war talks or peace talks moving. We will see good leaders getting respect and bad leaders getting told off by the public.

It's just the beginning of the year. The Horse is just about warming up.

What are some other qualities of the energy of the Fire Horse, we spoke a lot about movement and change?

I think the biggest quality of the Fire Horse is strength. The second biggest quality is strategy. So, when you have that pure bred stallion out there on the racecourse intent on winning the race, he's competitive, he knows how to elbow aside the competition and move ahead. He is totally focused on running as fast as he can. So, we also have to embrace these qualities this year, where we think calmly but act quickly and come up with a strategy about what you're going to do, and then you move ahead.

Any precautions we must take this year?

Another quality of Fire Horse is that the fire is very, very strong. So, it is also a time to take care that you don't leave candles or any fires untended in the house because fire can easily get out of control.