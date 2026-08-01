Buzz By The Bay: Dr Anil Heroor Explains Lung Cancer Risks, Symptoms, Early Diagnosis And Prevention On World Lung Cancer Awareness Day | VIDEO

Dr Anil Heroor discusses lung cancer risk factors, symptoms, early diagnosis and prevention on the World Lung Cancer Awareness Day special of Buzz by the Bay | AI Generated File Image

Lung cancer is no longer just a smoker’s disease. While smoking and tobacco remain the leading causes of lung cancer, an increasing number of non-smokers are also being diagnosed. Prolonged exposure to air pollution, PM2.5 and other environmental pollutants may affect lung health, while everyday sources of indoor air pollution—from mosquito coils and agarbattis to oudh burners—are raising concerns. The potential health impact of newer exposures, including E20 fuel, is also increasingly being discussed.

Growing Risk Factors

What are the biggest lung cancer risk factors? Can air pollution cause lung cancer? Why are more non-smokers being diagnosed? What are the early lung cancer symptoms, and why is the disease sometimes mistaken for TB, delaying diagnosis and treatment?

Watch the full episode here:

Expert Discussion

On World Lung Cancer Awareness Day, Anushka Jagtiani speaks to Dr Anil Heroor, Director of Onco Sciences at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, on Buzz by the Bay about lung cancer causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention—and the hidden risks to our lungs.