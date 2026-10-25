Burgertory Review: Australian Burger Culture Meets Mumbai's Love For Desi Spice At This Andheri Spot

A burger joint can get away with a lot if the patty is juicy, the bun is soft and the fries are crisp. At Burgertory, an Australian-born gourmet burger brand making its India debut in Andheri, Mumbai, the menu promises all that, alongside Indian-inspired burgers and experimental cocktails. However, my visit began on a disappointing note: our order took what felt like forever — around 30 minutes — to arrive. While the menu has some interesting options that I was looking forward to, not everything lived up to my expectations.

Australian burger with an Indian twist



Burgertory follows a ‘Saints vs Sinners’ philosophy, with lighter choices on one side and indulgent flavours on the other. Chef Arjun Krishna Singh explains that the brand has retained its Australian cooking techniques while adapting its seasoning for India. “The format did not change. The spice did,” he says, pointing to dishes that incorporate local flavours without abandoning the brand’s identity.



The chef is also keen to clarify that the menu isn't simply an Indianised version of the original. “What people do not expect is that we did not turn this into an Indian menu. Kimchi still sits next to curry leaf. India is a loud voice here. It was never meant to be the only one,” he says. The idea is to let Indian flavours share space with influences from elsewhere, rather than make them the defining feature of every dish.

Veg Platter |

I started with the Vegetarian Platter, which included cheese bomb bites, batata harra bites, paneer popcorn, onion rings and peri-peri fries, served with in-house mint mayo, tandoori peri-peri sauce and ranch. The portion was generous enough to share, but the individual bites were a mixed bag. The paneer popcorn had a crisp coating and soft centre, although the paneer itself lacked flavour. The tandoori peri-peri dip added tanginess and heat, while ranch helped balance the spice.



The cheese bombs were classic cheese balls with a crunchy shell and gooey filling, though nothing particularly memorable. The oversized onion rings were crisp, but the onion slipped out with the first bite. The batata harra bites was cripsy but felt oily and lacked the herby depth I expected. The peri-peri fries, however, were crisp, well-seasoned and easily the platter’s strongest component.

Chipotle Magic Wings |

The Chipotle Magic Wings were smoky, spicy and slightly sweet, making them a good accompaniment to drinks. The chicken could have been more tender, but the chipotle glaze delivered a satisfying kick. If you prefer milder flavours, the ranch dip helps tone down the heat.

Burn To Hell Burger |

Among the burgers, the Burn To Hell hit all the right notes. Made with a thick lamb patty, garlic thyme, pickled onion and soft buns, it was juicy and well cooked. The caramelised onions and tomatoes complemented the meat, while the cheese was balanced rather than overwhelming. The soft bun brought everything together, making this one of the more satisfying orders.

Paneer Thecha Burger |

The Paneer Thecha Burger was less successful. Although the patty had a spicy kick when tasted on its own, the flavour of the Maharashtrian thecha got lost among the cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce and other toppings. The bun was soft, but the overall combination lacked the punch I expected.

Kerala Fried Chicken Burger |

The Kerala Fried Chicken Burger was closer to a classic fried chicken burger than a distinctly Kerala-inspired creation. The chicken was crunchy outside and tender inside, but the curry leaf and black pepper seasoning was subtle. It was enjoyable, although not particularly distinctive.

Experimental cocktails with hits and misses



The drinks menu at Burgertory is more experimental. Mixologist Abhishek Dhotre says he developed around 20 cocktail ideas before narrowing the selection to 12 signature drinks, considering how they would pair with the food. “I actually went through the entire food menu,” he says, explaining how he approached the pairings. His aim was to offer more than just cocktails, with options ranging from beer and carbonated drinks to sparkling wine and mocktails. As he puts it, “I wanted to give you an experience.”

Bloody Sinner |

The Bloody Sinner combines vodka, mezcal, tomato, barbecue flavours, oyster, edible smoke, shrimp and celery. While the drink looked messy due to the overwhelming garnishing, it delivered a strong tomato-forward, tangy taste with earthy herbal notes and a subtle vodka kick. If you enjoy savoury, tomato-based drinks, it is worth considering, though it may not suit everyone.



Dhotre explains his approach to the base, saying, “I don't do it with packaged tomato juice because I wanted to serve something organic, so I had to come up with this idea to get a tomato water.” He adds that he wanted to balance the tomato's acidity with smoky barbecue notes and herbs.

Halo Spritz |

Meanwhile, Halo Spritz, made with gin, umeshu, Aperol and rosemary hydrosol, offered a more pronounced spirit profile, balancing bitterness with sweetness. While it was served alongside a shot of sparkling wine to cleanse your palate after every sip, I wouldn't choose it to accompany a burger.

Cocoa Confession |

Cocoa Confession, on the other hand, was the most dessert-like cocktail, combining chocolate-washed rum, banana, almond orgeat, hazelnut and cream, finished with caramelised banana. It was sweet, chocolatey and nutty, without the rum overpowering the other flavours, which I actually enjoyed.

Matins |

Lastly, the Matins mocktail combines orange, passion fruit, vanilla, coffee and almond milk. I could pick up the coffee and citrus, but the drink felt more diluted than creamy, and I didn't quite enjoy it. Dhotre wanted to offer a different take on the usual non-alcoholic options, explaining, “I wanted to do something stimulating.”



He adds, “I thought of pairing something unique thing with a mocktail,” referring to the combination of coffee, nuts and orange juice.

Where is the dessert?



One letdown was the dessert section, which looked promising on paper but wasn't available during my visit. With options such as lava cake, churros, cheesecake and brownies listed on the menu, I had hoped to end the meal on a sweet note, especially after trying the experimental cocktails. Unfortunately, none of these were being available, leaving the meal without the dessert finish it could have used.

Final verdict



Overall, Burgertory is worth considering if you're in the mood for a burger-and-beer outing, particularly for the Burn To Hell lamb burger and the classic rice beer pairing. However, come prepared for plenty of heat. Peri-peri seasoning features heavily across the sides, and several dishes pack a spicy punch, so those who prefer milder flavours may want to keep the ranch dip handy.



Cost for two: ₹3,000 (including alcohol)



Location: Burgertory, Veera Desai Area, Andheri West