Build A Cooling Sanctuary With These Soft Furnishing Trends For Summer 2026

Nesterra’s Better Earth collection has earthy tones, handcrafted prints, and breathable fabrics | PIC: Nesterra

With summer temperatures set to hit record highs, the modern home is turning into a sanctuary of lightness. From breathable linens and rattan weaves to pastel palettes that evoke seaside escapes, 2026’s trends blend sustainability, luxury, and climate-savvy design perfectly suited to cityscapes.

Arun Roongta, Managing Director of HGH India, one of the country’s leading trade shows for the home and lifestyle industry, notes a shift toward “breathable luxury” in Indian homes. “Indian consumers are now curating their homes with the same thoughtfulness and seasonal sensitivity once reserved primarily for fashion,” he adds. There is a conscious move towards open-weave cottons, khadi, linen blends and Chanderi-inspired sheers for soft furnishings; fabrics that feel light, airy and visually elegant. Nature-inspired tones such as honey, golden cream, warm whites, terracotta, olive green, soft mustard, and muted indigo tones are dominating, often paired with botanical prints, and refreshed block-printing traditions.

Linens and washed cottons add a comforting 'lived-in' aesthetic to the home | PIC: Rukmini Ray Kadam

“One of the trends that we see is a move away from making bold statements. The idea is to create visual depth through texture and material contrast rather than bold colour, so the space feels rich but never heavy,” adds Mandeep N. Housego, Creative Director, Shades of India. Regionally, décor preferences are becoming more climate-responsive, with increased focus on comfort. “One thing I'd steer people away from: heavy synthetic or velvet upholstery in peak summer. Save those for the cooler months,” shares Rukmini Ray Kadam, home and décor content creator and founder of Trumatter. She has designed and created fabrics that channel the summer spirit, like The Balmoral Collection and Country Cottage. Her vintage, farmhouse-chic aesthetics work the best for the ‘lived-in’ sensibilities, where imperfection is the point. “Summer in India is actually the season that proves the philosophy—things weather, soften, fade, and become truer versions of themselves,” she explains.

Here are a few tips for a quick summer makeover:

Fabric choices in India are never one-size-fits-all. Coastal markets like Mumbai and Chennai are leaning toward moisture-resistant and anti-fungal weaves suited to high humidity, while northern markets are favouring jaali-inspired textures that enhance airflow during hotter months. “Opt for lighter curtains or introduce sheers to let in diffused natural light and create an airy feel,” shares Smita Joshi, Vice President, Home Textiles and Exports, Nesterra, a premium home furnishings brand.

Cool tones with neutrals for your dining table by Aadyam Handwoven’s Spring Summer 2026 Home Collection | PIC: Aadyam Handwoven

For seating that gets daily use, cotton blends are more practical. Lightweight textured weaves add visual interest without adding any physical weight to the space. Cushion covers can instantly transform a room; introduce light colours, playful patterns, or breezy textures without altering the overall palette. “This simple addition creates a relaxed, romantic ambience, perfect for evoking that effortless, lazy summer vibe,” says Manish Saksena, Business Lead, Aadyam Handwoven.

“Let the light work for you. Adjusting how light enters through layering curtains or using lighter blinds can completely change how the space feels throughout the day,” adds Rahul Anand, Co-founder, Drapesy, a Delhi-based luxury soft furnishings retailer. The goal is not brightness, but soft diffusion—light that feels calm, not harsh.

Natural fabrics are the go-to for summer, even for curtains | PIC: Drapesy

“Restyle and edit surfaces, don’t add more,” states Mita Mehta, Founder, Interior Stylist and Curator, Mita Mehta Studio. Opt for fewer objects to create more breathing space. A single ceramic vase with greens will feel more summery than multiple heavy accents. Add seasonal colour through table linen, runners, or even artwork swaps.

Think in layers, not replacements, recommends Anubha Laroiya Aneja, Founder, HōmAnAn, a live-in design showhouse in Delhi. “A solid base plus seasonal, replaceable top layers ensures flexibility across summer and monsoon seasons.”