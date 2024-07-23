Budget 2024: Centre Announces Development Of Bihar's Vishnupad & Mahabodhi Temple Corridors; Everything You Need To Know About The Holy Pilgrimages

Image: Canva/ Temple Purohit

Finance Minister Nirmala presented the Union Budget 2024 on July 23, which includes special funding for developing two prominent pilgrimage sites: Gaya and Bodh Gaya. Bihar's Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor are two large-scale projects that are intended to be supported, modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, to transform them into top-notch pilgrim sites and tourist destinations.

Vishnupad Temple

Vishnupad Temple | Tripadvisor

The Vishnupad Temple, located on the banks of the Phalgu River in Gaya, Bihar, is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that the temple was constructed on the spot where Vishnu killed the demon Gayasura.

The temple has a 40-cm footprint that is said to be of Lord Vishnu, carved into Dharmasila, a block of basalt that was saved when the god stamped on Gayasura's chest.

One of the popular ceremonies, Shraddha, is a central attraction for devotees at the Vishnupad temple.

Mahabodhi Temple

Mahabodhi Temple | Canva

Situated in south Patna, Bihar, the Mahabodhi temple, Bodh Gaya, is one of the most sacred locations associated with the life of Lord Buddha. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The current temple was constructed in the fifth or sixth century B.C., although the first was built in the third century BC by Emperor Asoka.

Mahabodhi temple is among the oldest Buddhist temples in India and was constructed entirely of brick in the late Gupta era. More than two thousand years ago, Buddhists made this place, which consists of a descendant of the Bodhi tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment.

Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor Project

Vishnupad and Mahabodhi temple projects are anticipated to have a major effect on Bihar's tourism industry, much like the Kashi Vishwanath temple. As both pilgrimage sites develop, there will be more local and foreign tourists who will experience the vibe of a holy place with better infrastructure and visual appeal. It also aims to create new jobs and boost the economy of the country.

