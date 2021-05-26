Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, significance and importance of the day

Buddha Purnima is a Buddhist festival that is celebrated in most of East Asia and South Asia. It commemorates the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama who was later referred to as the Gautama Buddha. He was the founder of Buddhism. This year Buddha Purnima falls on May 26.

Buddha Purnima: Date and time

Buddha Purnima Date - Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Purnima Tithi begins - 8:29 pm on May 25, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 4:43 pm on May 26

Significance of Buddha Purnima:

Gautama Buddha is believed to have been born in Lumbini which is now known as Nepal. In South and South East Asia, Buddha's birth is celebrated as a part of Vesak, it commemorates the birth and enlightenment of Buddha. The public holiday for Buddha Purnima in India was initiated by B.R. Ambedkar when he was the minister of law and justice.

How Buddha Purnima is celebrated in India:

Buddhists go to common Viharas- monastery for Buddhists, to observe a rather longer-than-usual, full length Buddhist sutra similar to a service. The followers of Theravada style wear pure white clothing while the others don't follow a particular dress code. Famous foods like kheer and sweet rice porridge is commonly served to celebrate this festival. These foods are served to recall the story of Sujata, a maiden, who offered Buddha a bowl of porridge. Some Buddhists avoid Non-vegetarian food while commemorating this festival.

A wonderful quote by Gautama Buddha:

It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you, not by angels or demons, heavens or hell.