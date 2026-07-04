British Pop Star HRVY Opens Up About New EP ‘Bliss’: 'Don’t Let Fear Stop You From Living In The Moment'

Photo Credit: Paul Edward

Harvey Leigh Cantwell, aka HRVY, is the guy of every teenage girl’s dream. With sky blue eyes and a blonde hairdo, the 27-year-old lad is a fountain of talent. HRVY is like your boy next door, casual and down to earth. His first ever live performance at Mumbai’s Hard Rock Cafe in 2018 was sold out with many claiming his performance was truly astounding. He also performed at Nykaaland in 2023 where he had the girls joining in singing his songs. His alluring face, million dollar smile and attractive looks, all go to make him a real charmer.

HRVY is today one of the most searched singers with his songs hot favourites with teens, his lyrics, most stemming from his personal life experiences. From his debut song Thank You to songs like Holiday, Personal, Phobia, to the latest singles Lie to Me and more recently Hesitate, his tracks are making waves. Before his fame on social media, HRVY was a presenter on BBC’s Friday Download.

While his name is on every teens lips, we can’t but wonder, why the Londoner from Kent, chose HRVY and not his real name. We choose to find out this and lot more when we got exclusive access to the dashing youngster.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your new single Hesitate explores vulnerability and uncertainty. What personal experiences inspired the song and what does the song speak about?

Hesitate is really about trusting your gut and not letting fear stop you from doing something. I think we’ve all had those moments where we over think something so much that we end up missing the opportunity. Whether that’s telling someone how you feel, taking a chance in your career or just living more in the moment. I’m definitely guilty of over thinking a lot. So I wanted to write a song that almost reminds me to take my own advice and just shoot your shot.

The title Hesitate suggests a moment of pause. Was there a specific emotion or situation you wanted listeners to connect with?

I wanted people to think about those moments where they’re holding themselves back. It’s also such a summery, driving with the roof down song, so even if people don’t fully connect to the lyrics at least they might feel something with the production and melodies.

You are due to release an EP ‘Bliss’ in September. Can you give a sneak peek into what we can expect?

It’s definitely my most honest project yet. Sonically it feels really cohesive but every song has its own personality. I’ve waited such a long time to release another EP, I’m really proud of it and I hope people like at least 1 song on it. It’s a really good introduction to the bigger story I’m building towards with the album coming soon after.

What music did you listen to while you were growing up?

I listened to so much different music. My parents would buy the “now 38” or “now 40” album discs for Christmas and it would have all the biggest pop hits from that year. I also grew up listening to Justin Timberlake, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber. I guess it was a real mix of pop, R&B and singer songwriter music.

You've been in the music industry since the age of 14. What have been your biggest learning’s along the way?

Patience is probably the biggest one. Nothing happens overnight, even if it looks like it does from the outside. I’ve learned that everyone has setbacks and moments where they question themselves. I question myself all the time. The important thing is just to keep creating, keep learning and not compare your journey to anyone else’s. That’s hard with social media these days, seeing people do incredible things, but everyone’s on their own path.

You have a huge fan following in India. What are your favourite memories of Mumbai, and what do you love most about India?

I absolutely loved it. The energy is incredible and everyone made me feel so welcome. The fans were unbelievably passionate, the food was amazing and I just remember how alive the city felt. Every time I’ve been to India I’ve left wanting to come back again.

HRVY performing at Hard Rock Cafe |

So are there any plans to perform in India in the near future?

I’d absolutely love to. Nothing I can announce just yet, but India has always been somewhere I’ve wanted to come back to. Hopefully we can make it happen real soon. I’m getting more and more messages from people on Instagram telling me to come back so I’m desperately trying to make it happen.

Any special Indian fan experience?

Definitely. It’s honestly crazy when you travel halfway across the world and people know every single lyric to a song you wrote or just appreciate you being in their home country. I remember doing a big meet and greet outside in Bandra west and it was so crowded, must have been a few hundred people waiting for me. It was kind of scary but so amazing to meet fans and supporters.

The last time you visited India, you spoke about wanting to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh. Has that dream moved any closer to reality?

Not yet, unfortunately. But I’d still absolutely love to. I think there are so many exciting opportunities to collaborate internationally now, and I’d love to work with artists from India if the right song came along. There’s such distinctive melodies and scales in Indian music and I love it. It’s so cool

We’re curious to know where the ‘a’ and ‘e’ in your name disappeared?

Honestly, we took the A and E out, because we thought it looked cooler than just “Harvey, and somehow HRVY just stuck.

Before we wrap up, one question your Indian female fans won't forgive me for skipping—are you dating anyone?

I’m single (Laughs)

You have worked as a television presenter, on an OTT show, you are a great dancer and a singer too. Which describes you the best?

Being an artist will always come first. Everything else has been amazing and I’ve loved doing it, but music is always where my heart is. That’s the thing that makes me happiest. But it’s always fun being able to try different things and experience other arts! I do like a good dance.

If you do visit India, what’s the one thing apart from performing you’d most like to experience?

I’d love to explore more of the country because I’ve only really experienced Mumbai. I’d also love to properly dive into the food. I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface, and everyone keeps telling me there are so many incredible places I need to visit. Unfortunately sometimes you visit a city and you just spend most of the time in rehearsals, in a venue and then sleeping in a hotel. But this time I’d love to explore more for sure.

Which of your songs best represents who you are today, and why?

Right now I’d probably say all the new music I’ve been releasing and this new EP ‘Bliss’. It feels like the start of a new chapter creatively. It’s very honest, it’s written by me and I think the sound has matured and evolved into something a lot more original and distinctive.

If listeners could take away one message from hesitate, what would you want it to be?

Life moves so fast, and I think we spend way too much time waiting for the perfect moment. Just go for it. Tell that person you like them.

What message would you like to share with your fans in India?

I just want to say thank you. The support you’ve shown me over the years has honestly been incredible. Whether you’ve been here since my very first cover videos or you’ve only just discovered my music now, it means the world to me. I can’t wait to come back and see you all again soon, and try some more spicy food.