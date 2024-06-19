Bringing Sustainable Solutions To The Tap: Accessibility To Clean Drinking Water Globally

Mr. Navkaran Singh Bagga – Founder – AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems |

In a world grappling with the juxtaposition of water abundance and scarcity, the hunt for accessible, clean drinking water is critical. The situation is pressing in remote areas, where the absence of infrastructure compounds the challenge. Founded in 2017 by Navkaran Singh Bagga and headquartered in Kolkata, AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems is at the forefront of combating global water scarcity. Their innovative solutions are Designed to address the urgent need for sustainable water sources, making clean Drinking water is accessible to communities worldwide. AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems offers a beacon of hope, turning the untapped potential of the air into a reliable water source.

The Quest for Sustainability

Sustainability in water resources is no longer a mere buzzword but a crucial goal for global stability. AKVO leads this quest with cutting-edge technology that captures atmospheric moisture and converts it into drinking water, presenting a leap in water resource management. Their innovative approach addresses the dire need for water without the detrimental environmental impact associated with traditional methods.

Akvo's atmospheric water generation (AWG) systems are marvels of innovation, providing clean water in the absence of water pipes, making them ideal for remote and underserved communities. The technology ensures zero water wastage, a critical factor in regions facing water scarcity. Moreover, these systems are designed to operate efficiently at moderate humidity levels, ensuring their applicability across diverse climatic conditions.

Harnessing Renewable Energy

Taking eco-friendliness, a notch higher, Akvo's AWG units are compatible with solar power. This compatibility underscores a commitment to renewable energy and positions AKVO as a forerunner in sustainable technology solutions. By integrating solar energy, these machines reinforce the vision of a self-sustaining, eco-conscious water supply system.

Financial considerations often dictate the adoption of new technologies. Akvo's systems boast cost-effectiveness, challenging the economic viability of bottled water. The Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis for a five-year tenure pegs RO systems at 40,000 INR, while Akvo's AWG systems stand at a TCO of 55,000 INR annually. The latter, though presenting a higher upfront cost, offers long-term economic and environmental gains, with a cost per litre at 2.22 INR, considering the full spectrum of sustainable benefits.

Global Reach, Local Impact

Akvo's global footprint is impressive, with machines in 15 countries and an impressive output of 250,000 litres of water daily. This reach is not a mere statistic but a testament to the adaptability of Akvo's technology across cultural and geographic landscapes. Such a widespread impact underlines the universal applicability of AWG technology, showcasing its potential as a global water solution.

Diving deeper into cost analytics provides clarity on the economic aspects of Akvo's technology. While the RO system's per-litre cost may seem lower, it doesn't account for the hidden environmental costs. In contrast, Akvo's slightly higher cost per litre encapsulates the true value of a sustainable, eco-friendly water source, offering a paradigm shift in the cost-benefit analysis of water purification technologies.

The Future of Water Generation

AKVO’s collaboration with the large corporate sector lays the foundation for more expansive applications of AWG technology. It opens avenues for residential communities, emergency relief operations, and water-stressed regions, illustrating the scalability of Akvo's solutions.