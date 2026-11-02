Bring Back Copper And Bronze On The Festive Table This Diwali

Ptal’s Brass Degh | Pic: Ptal

Tucked away in the cupboards of many Indian homes are treasured Kansa thalis, copper glasses, silver spoons and bowls, each carrying a little piece of family history. Passed down through genrations, these heirlooms were once an integral part of everyday dining, valued as much for their durability and practicality as for their potential health benefits. While Ayurveda has long celebrated bronze for its purifying properties, copper is known for its antibacterial qualities. Yet, somewhere along the way, the convenience and contemporary appeal of glass, ceramic and melamine kitchenware pushed these traditional metals into the background. But as with all things in fashion and design, what goes around comes around. Today, the age-old wisdom and benefits of traditional metals are enjoying a well-deserved revival, finding renewed relevance in contemporary homes. As Sonal Jetha, Founder of Kaunteya, shares, "Bringing brass and bronze back into daily use is about rediscovering the wisdom of our ancestors and embracing traditions that bring meaning to the way we live.” The luxury Indian tableware brand has made these metals relevant to the modern world by combining them with a special collection featuring Bone China finished with 24-karat gold, Kansa and hand-painted Peetal (Brass) priced from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,86,000.

Pure Home’s Kansa collection | Pic: Pure Home

India’s festival season presents a great opportunity to bring out the family heirlooms or pick up some new pieces of traditional metal serveware to add a touch of heritage to your festive table. “Festivals have a beautiful way of bringing us back to our roots, to familiar rituals, shared meals and the joy of gathering around a table. Traditional metals like brass, copper and bronze have always been a part of these moments in Indian homes,” explains Gunjan Jindal Poddar, Founder, Amala Earth. Beyond their warmth and timeless beauty, these metals carry stories of craftsmanship, culture and traditions. Amala Earth’s metal is based on Moradabad’s Ulchai, a traditional form of hand engraving where patterns are etched directly onto brass using a small tool called a kalam.

Amala Earth’s Bloom Brass Cup with Spoon set | Pic: Amala Earth

These metals are not just meant to make your dining table pretty. These metals have been used for heavy-duty cooking as well, like Ptal’s Brass Degh. Whether it's making 24-hour slow-cooked dal makhani, dum biryani or just as a cauldron of thandai, the vessel will add flourish and flavour to your food. Ptal works with UNESCO-listed metal artisans, Thatera, of Punjab, to create its functional and versatile collection. Their brass and Kansa dinnerware range is perfect to add a little sparkle to your festive dinner party. As these pieces age and undergo wear and tear, they develop a patina and a character that can never be replicated. Each of the metals has its own visual language. Silver catches the light, copper brings warmth, and bronze has a beautiful, almost sculptural depth,” says Anisha Anand, Founder and Director of Mumbai-based Aurum Foods, known for her tablescapes and food styling. They can influence the entire mood of a table without needing much else. Whether you want a rustic vibe for your setting or go out of the box, these traditional metal serveware offer infinite opportunities. The goal, according to her, is to spark a dialogue. The most memorable festive tables aren’t the most elaborate; they are the ones that combine family history, individual personality and heart.

Kaunteya Banaras thali set | Pic: Kaunteya

To do so, Anand recommends: “Give an old piece a new role. Look at your serveware with fresh eyes. You don’t always need new décor; sometimes you simply need imagination.” A beautiful silver bowl can hold flowers; a copper pot or bronze urli can become a striking floral display. An heirloom platter piled with festive mithai can become the centrepiece with a few diyas and a textured runner, making it a focal point. “Choose one statement piece and let it lead the setting,” she explains. Pair your grandmother’s silver bowl or an old bronze thali with contemporary crockery, modern glassware or a bold napkin colour. “Mix generations, not just metals. The contrast between old and new makes the setting feel personal, lived-in and distinctly yours. It also gives traditional pieces a place in the way we entertain today,” Anand adds.