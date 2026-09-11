BRICS Summit 2026: Inside Goodie Bag With Bihar's Sattu, Gujarati Dupatta And More For Journalists And Delegates

BRICS Summit 2026 | ANI

The upcoming BRICS Summit is not just bringing delegates and journalists from across the world to Delhi; it is also giving them a little taste of India to take back with them. A specially curated goodie bag prepared for those attending the summit brings together food, local products and useful travel essentials from different parts of the country.

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What's inside BRICS bag?

The 18th BRICS Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Around 1,200-1,300 journalists are expected to arrive in the capital to cover the summit, including representatives from BRICS member and partner countries.

The special hamper prepared for journalists and delegates contains nine items, with products sourced from different regions of India.

According to NDTV, one of the highlights is sattu from Bihar. Made from roasted gram, sattu is known for its protein content and is a familiar staple in several parts of the country. The hamper also features makhana from Bihar, adding another popular Indian snack to the collection.

For coffee lovers, there is 100 per cent Arabica specialty coffee from the tribal hills of Odisha, offering guests another regional flavour to discover. The cultural touch continues with a block-printed stole from Gujarat, bringing a textile element into the hamper alongside the food products.

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The goodie bag also includes a coffee mug and a tote bag, making the collection a mix of souvenirs and everyday essentials. But perhaps one of its most practical features is built right into the bag. The tote comes with an in-built charging port, allowing journalists to charge their devices while carrying it around, a particularly useful addition for those spending long hours covering the summit.

With journalists and delegates arriving from different parts of the world, the hamper offers a compact introduction to India through regional food, textiles and practical keepsakes.