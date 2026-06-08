BRICS Cultural Delegates Visit Sarnath: Explore India's Buddhist Heritage And Its Global Significance

BRICS Delegates Visit Sarnath |

This year, India hosted the second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) that commenced on June 4, 2026, in Varanasi under India's BRICS Presidency 2026. To experience the spiritual ethos of India, delegates from BRICS nations visited the sacred Jyotirlinga Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. After the two-day BRICS Culture meeting in Varanasi, foreign delegates visited Sarnath on Saturday, the sacred place where Gautam Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon.

BRICS delegates visited Sarnath

The second meeting of the BRICS Culture Working Group, which was held in Varanasi, was chaired by the Ministry of Culture and the Chair of the BRICS Culture Working Group. Foreign delegates who attended the BRICS Culture Working Group meeting in Varanasi visited Sarnath to experience India's rich Buddhist heritage and living cultural traditions. During the visit, delegates were introduced to the site's remarkable cultural layers, showcasing more than two millennia of architectural continuum.

The delegates applauded the ASI for its continued commitment towards preserving the rich cultural heritage and historical legacy of the remarkable site of Sarnath for more than 150 years. During the visit, they explored Mulagandha Kuti Vihara and observed the historic Dhamek Stupa.

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About Sarnath

Sarnath is a revered Buddhist pilgrimage site, which is located just 10 kilometres northeast of Varanasi. It is believed that Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon here. It is a place where Gautam Buddha's sangha first convened when he gave the first teaching to his five disciples Kaundinya, Assaji, Bhaddiya, Vappa, and Mahanama. The name Sarnath is derived from Saranganath, which translates to 'Lord of the Deer.' According to a Buddha legend, Siddhartha Bodhisattva, who had previously incarnated as a deer, sacrificed his life in exchange for the life of a doe that a king was planning to kill. The king was so moved by the deer's offering of self-sacrifice that he created a deer sanctuary.

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The BRICS delegates visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The delegates also visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to experience the spiritual ethos of India. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is located in Kashi and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In addition, they witnessed the Ganga Aarti and the Light and Sound Show at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. It showcased India’s rich civilisational and cultural heritage.