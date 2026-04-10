Breguet Refreshes Its Tradition Collection After 21 Years

Pics: Breguet

Following a landmark 2025 that marked its 250th anniversary, Breguet begins 2026 with a significant release: a thoughtful reimagining of its Tradition collection. Having celebrated its legacy with a series of important launches—including the award-winning Souscription 2025—the Maison now turns its focus toward one of its most distinctive and enduring lines.

First introduced in 2005, the Tradition collection has come to embody the essence of Breguet’s watchmaking philosophy. It reflects the vision of founder Abraham-Louis Breguet, who sought to unite technical innovation with aesthetic clarity. Over the past two decades, the collection has earned a devoted following among collectors for its unique construction, in which the movement itself is displayed on the dial side, offering an immediate and immersive view of the mechanics of timekeeping.

Breguet Tradition Seconde Rétrograde 7037 |

Movement, a visual spectacle

In an exclusive conversation with the Luxury Journal, Gregory Kissling, CEO, Breguet, says, “After such a milestone as our 250th anniversary, this year is about building on that momentum with focus and consistency. We are continuing to strengthen our core collections, bringing greater clarity and coherence to our product offering, while also pursuing meaningful innovations. At the same time, we are further investing in research and development to ensure Breguet remains at the forefront of watchmaking. What we celebrated last year was not a conclusion, but really the starting point of a new chapter. At the heart of the Tradition line lies a defining concept: the inversion of the calibre. By bringing typically hidden components—gears, bridges, escapement, and barrel—to the front, Breguet transforms the movement into a visual spectacle. This architecture is not merely decorative; it is carefully arranged in a symmetrical, balanced layout that ensures both legibility and harmony. The result is a watch that reveals its inner workings with remarkable clarity, celebrating both engineering and artistry.

Rooted in tradition, meant for modern

For 2026, Breguet builds upon this foundation with four new models: the Tradition 7037, 7038, 7097, and the dual-time Tradition 7067 GMT. Each introduces subtle yet meaningful updates designed to modernise the collection while remaining faithful to its origins.

One of the most noticeable changes is the introduction of Arabic numerals on select models, replacing the more traditional Roman indices. This shift enhances readability and lends a contemporary edge to the watches. Similarly, the use of Grand Feu enamel dials—renowned for their depth and durability—adds a refined, artisanal quality. These dials, individually fired in kilns, ensure that no two pieces are exactly alike.

Breguet Tradition Seconde Rétrograde 7097

Beauty of the Retrograde

The Tradition 7037 and 7097 stand out for their retrograde small seconds display positioned at 10 o’clock. This complication introduces a dynamic visual element, as the seconds hand travels along a semi-circular arc before snapping back to its starting point. The retrograde display reinforces the sense of movement and rhythm that defines the Tradition aesthetic.

The 7097, in particular, exemplifies the collection’s evolving design language. Its white Grand Feu enamel dial contrasts strikingly with a newly introduced charcoal grey barrel cover. This interplay of light and dark creates a layered visual effect, highlighting the individuality of each component. The enamel dial, slightly thicker than traditional guilloché alternatives, gives the watch a stronger presence on the wrist while maintaining its refined character.

Breguet Tradition Seconde Rétrograde 7038 with gemset bezel |

In contrast, the Tradition Seconde Rétrograde 7038 ventures into more opulent territory. Crafted in 18K white gold, this model blends fine watchmaking with high jewellery. Its bezel is set with 58 brilliant-cut diamonds, complemented by a diamond-set buckle that enhances its luxurious appeal. For the first time in the Tradition collection, Breguet introduces a black aventurine glass dial, adding depth and a subtle shimmer reminiscent of a starry night sky.

The 7038’s movement is treated with a deep black finish, achieved through shot-blasting techniques that create a rich, matte texture. White gold Breguet hands and the retrograde seconds display provide a crisp contrast, ensuring legibility despite the darker palette. Powered by the self-winding Calibre 505 SR, the watch maintains the technical excellence expected of the Maison while offering a more expressive, decorative dimension.

GMT, with a difference

The Tradition GMT 7067 represents another key highlight of the 2026 releases. While dual-time functionality is not new to the collection, this model introduces several notable innovations. Chief among them is a green gradient Grand Feu enamel dial—a technical feat requiring precise control over pigments and firing conditions.

Breguet Tradition GMT |

Functionally, the watch is designed for modern travellers. The main dial displays local time, while a subdial at 8 o’clock indicates home time. A discreet day/night indicator at 10 o’clock adds further practicality, allowing the wearer to track time across different zones with ease. The home-time display is available in both Arabic and Oriental numerals, a detail that reflects Breguet’s historical connections to clients in the Ottoman Empire, who favoured such designs in the early 19th century.

This historical reference is more than aesthetic. It underscores Breguet’s long-standing engagement with international clientele and its ability to adapt to diverse cultural preferences. The dual-time complication itself also echoes the Maison’s heritage, particularly its association with maritime navigation. In 1815, Abraham-Louis Breguet was appointed watchmaker to the French Royal Navy, tasked with creating timepieces capable of maintaining precision across longitudes—a precursor to the modern concept of time zones.

The half moon

Across all four models, the caseback reveals another hallmark of Breguet’s innovation: the half-moon-shaped oscillating weight. This design traces its origins to the late 18th century, when Breguet pioneered self-winding mechanisms. His use of platinum for the oscillating weight was groundbreaking at the time, leveraging the material’s density to improve winding efficiency. Today, this feature remains both a technical and aesthetic signature, linking contemporary models to their historical predecessors.

The attention to detail extends to traditional decorative techniques such as guilloché, which continues to play a central role in Breguet’s craftsmanship. Using restored vintage lathes, artisans create intricate patterns that enhance both the visual appeal and tactile quality of the watches. These techniques, combined with modern finishing methods, ensure that each piece reflects the Maison’s commitment to excellence.

Measured updates

Ultimately, the 2026 Tradition releases demonstrate Breguet’s ability to evolve without losing sight of its identity. Rather than pursuing radical change, the brand opts for a measured approach—introducing contemporary elements that enhance usability and aesthetics while preserving the core principles that define the collection. In doing so, Breguet reaffirms the enduring relevance of its founding vision.