Breakfast mistakes you should avoid

Breakfast is an important meal because you are literally breaking your fast (8-10 hours minimum) and to get started with the day, your body needs the right fuel. Eating a balanced breakfast is important as it kick-starts your metabolism, your blood glucose metabolism is much better throughout the day, and it boosts your energy levels.

Sahiba Bhardwaj, a Nutritionist & Nutrition Educator helps us look at some common breakfast mistakes that could hamper our metabolism.

Skipping breakfast: This is the biggest mistake you can make as it will not only dampen your metabolism but also increase your chances of developing health problems like high blood cholesterol, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. But a balanced breakfast can lower those risks and fuel you for the rest of the day.

Bite-sized breakfast: Not eating sufficient calories during the day may leave you munching on unhealthy energy-dense snacks later in the day and may lead to weight gain. However, eating a good filling breakfast fires up your metabolism and helps you burn calories throughout the day.

Going low on protein: A protein-packed breakfast has more benefits than just feeding your muscles. Ensure that your breakfast has good quality protein that is paired with complex carbohydrates and good fats. Eggs, smoked salmon, nut butter, yoghurt, and paneer are all good protein options. Stay clear of processed meat (sausages, salamis, seeks, bacon etc.)

Saying no to carbs: You don't have to say no to them, just choose wisely. Include Complex Carbs that are slow energy releasing and don't spike your blood glucose levels and give you energy through the day. Some good ones are steel-cut oats, upma, poha, sandwiches, cheelas with veggies are some options. Avoid loading up on Simple Carbs (fruit juices, waffles, pancakes) as they can lead to a sudden dip in energy levels mid-morning.

Don't fear fats and include healthy fats in your breakfast in small portions with your proteins and carbs. Adding avocado or a tablespoon of nut butter to your toast, adding nuts and seeds to your cereal or smoothies, and cooking cheelas in desi ghee are good ways of adding healthy fats. Unsaturated fats and the Omega-3 fatty acids from nuts and flax seeds are good for the heart too.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:13 PM IST