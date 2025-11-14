 Brazil Police Seen Patrolling Amazon Islands On Buffaloes; Know Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBrazil Police Seen Patrolling Amazon Islands On Buffaloes; Know Why

Brazil Police Seen Patrolling Amazon Islands On Buffaloes; Know Why

Marajó Island in northern Brazil uses Asian water buffaloes for policing due to its swampy, flood-prone terrain where vehicles and horses struggle. The specially trained “Buffalo Soldiers” can reach remote areas quickly, making patrols more effective. Buffaloes are deeply tied to local culture and economy, serving as work animals and symbols of identity

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

In the far north of Brazil lies Marajó- a sprawling island where the mighty Amazon River kisses the Atlantic Ocean. Roughly the size of Switzerland, this region has developed one of the world’s most unusual law enforcement systems, police officers riding Asian water buffaloes instead of patrol cars or horses. A recent Reuters post sparked curiosity as to why officers were seen riding a buffalo.

How Buffaloes became a part of Marajo

Though native to India and parts of Southeast Asia, Asian water buffaloes have thrived on Marajó for more than a century. Their exact origin remains debated- some stories tell of a shipwreck, while others claim they arrived with travelers from French Guiana. What’s undeniable today is their dominance: over 500,000 buffaloes now roam the island, outnumbering the human population.

Perfect for a flooded and muddy landscape

FPJ Shorts
UP ATS Seeks Details Of Kashmiri Students At Integral University After Arrests In Delhi Blast Case
UP ATS Seeks Details Of Kashmiri Students At Integral University After Arrests In Delhi Blast Case
Rajasthan Bypoll 2025: Congress Wins Anta Seat, Pramod Jain Bhaya Defeats BJP By 15,612 Votes
Rajasthan Bypoll 2025: Congress Wins Anta Seat, Pramod Jain Bhaya Defeats BJP By 15,612 Votes
'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SL 2nd ODI Match
'Beta Tumse Nahi Ho Payega': Netizens Hilariously Troll Babar Azam After He Drops A Simple Catch During PAK Vs SL 2nd ODI Match
Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major Relief Expected But Residents Remain Unconvinced
Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza Shifted Temporarily After Minister Sarnaik’s Intervention; Major Relief Expected But Residents Remain Unconvinced

Marajó experiences months of heavy rainfall, turning roads into deep swamps. Patrol vehicles often get stuck, and horses struggle in the slippery mangroves. Buffaloes, however, are built for this environment:

-Their wide hooves prevent them from sinking

-They move quickly through water and mud

-They handle heat and humidity well

This allows police to reach remote communities that would otherwise be inaccessible during the rainy season.

A unique police unit: The “Buffalo Soldiers”

Around three decades ago, the island’s military police created a specialized force known locally as the “Buffalo Soldiers.” Officers undergo training to safely ride these powerful animals, which are fitted with custom saddles and gear. The sight of uniformed officers atop buffaloes has become an iconic symbol of Marajó, and a popular tourist attraction.

More than transportation- Part of culture and economy

On Marajó, buffaloes are everyday helpers. They:

-Pull carts and farm equipment

-Compete in traditional races

-Support the local dairy industry (famous for buffalo mozzarella)

Their role in policing strengthens their cultural importance even further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Diabetes Day: Small Lifestyle Tweaks Can Prevent Big Sugar Spikes; Says Expert

World Diabetes Day: Small Lifestyle Tweaks Can Prevent Big Sugar Spikes; Says Expert

Brazil Police Seen Patrolling Amazon Islands On Buffaloes; Know Why

Brazil Police Seen Patrolling Amazon Islands On Buffaloes; Know Why

Video Of Man Crying At Borivali Station Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Men Cry Too- In Silence'

Video Of Man Crying At Borivali Station Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Men Cry Too- In Silence'

Vidya Balan Kicks Off Arpan's Child Safety Week 2025; Reminds Sexual Abuse Offenders That 'Bacche...

Vidya Balan Kicks Off Arpan's Child Safety Week 2025; Reminds Sexual Abuse Offenders That 'Bacche...

World Diabetes Day 2025: How This Disease Impacts Your Work Life

World Diabetes Day 2025: How This Disease Impacts Your Work Life