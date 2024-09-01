Bookcation: Why You Should Take A Vacation To Read Books

Bookcation, sounds awesome right? For bibliophiles, bookcation combines the idea of a vacation and reading. In simple terms, you take a vacation to read books either without leaving your home or escaping to a different destination. It's an escape from the routine, offering the same relaxation and adventure as a vacation but with the added comfort of being wherever you choose.

How to plan

Choose your destination: If you are not strapped for money, you can plan a week-long vacay to a nice place either in your state or outside. It depends on your mood – sea, mountain, concrete jungle or the natural one.

“I would cheerfully stay at home for a bookcation. But, if I had to go somewhere, I would pick a place with a window seat overlooking a mountain range. My ideal book date would be someplace where I can sit/ sprawl with a mug of black coffee and read with either snow or rain pattering around me (but not on me),” shares Natasha Ramarathnam, a development consultant.

Reading at home, surrounded by nature and in quiet places did emerge as a favourite when asked about their choice of destination for a bookcation.

“I prefer to stay at home. But if I have to go someplace, it will be a hill station, not the touristy kind. But the one where you have a cottage, a view and not another soul in a 10 km radius,” adds Krish, an avid reader and traveller.

You don’t need to plan an elaborate trip. A bookcation can be as short as a weekend. It's entirely up to you. All you need is to find a cosy spot, a silent room, a couple of books, and disconnect from the digital world.

“All I need for a bookcation is coffee, fruits, my three dogs, notebooks, pencils/pens, and my iPad,” avers Henri Fanthome, an architect.

Set the scene: Create a comfortable reading environment. This could be your favourite armchair, a cosy nook in your home, or even a spot in a local park. Gather some snacks, a blanket, and perhaps some ambient music or nature sounds to enhance the experience.

Unplug and unwind: Treat your bookcation like an actual vacation by unplugging from digital distractions. Put your phone on silent, avoid social media, and focus on immersing yourself in your book.

"There's no point in taking a bookcation if you are going to be distracted by the digital world. While it is okay to check in once a day or something, for a short time. Think of it as digital detox!" exclaims Mumbai-based Pooja Vanarse, an avid reader.

Make it special: Add little touches to make your bookcation feel special. This could include sipping on a themed drink that matches your book's setting, or even dressing in a way that resonates with the book's characters or era.

Reflect and journal: Take some time to reflect on what you are reading. You could journal about the experience, share your thoughts with friends, or even plan a discussion group if others are reading the same book.

“I love journaling and annotating books. So, I would add a lot of pastel-coloured highlighters, sticky notes, and some nice pencils or pens. This activity helps me reflect on my emotions while I was reading a particular book,” Pooja adds.

Why take a bookcation

Mental escape: Just like a vacation, a bookcation allows you to disconnect from daily stresses. Through the stories and worlds in books, you can explore new cultures, different eras, or even fantastical realms. Reading has been shown to reduce anxiety by allowing your mind to focus on something other than your worries. It’s a form of escapism that can be incredibly soothing.

Enhanced empathy: Immersing yourself in a character's world helps you see things from different perspectives. This can increase your emotional intelligence and empathy in real life, making you more understanding and compassionate.

Intellectual growth: Beyond relaxation, a bookcation can be intellectually stimulating. Depending on your choice of book, you can learn about new subjects, gain different perspectives, or simply enhance your appreciation of literature.

Vocabulary expansion: Consistent reading, especially over a dedicated period like a bookcation, exposes you to new words and phrases. This can improve your vocabulary and communication skills.

Talk about it

There’s not much discussion or talk about bookcations, sadly. Due to busy lives and personal commitments, many readers don’t consider it either. However, just the way there’s an increase in emphasis on taking vacations or sleepcations, bookcations need acceptance too. They need to be normalised, just like the other ones.

“If there can be a sleepcation, staycation, and workcation, why not a bookcation? I haven’t yet had the luxury of time to take a bookcation, but it is certainly on my list. In fact, I would like to combine sleepcation and bookcation – Eat, read, sleep, repeat!” says Pooja.

Epilogue

A bookcation is a perfect way to relax, recharge, and explore new worlds. It’s an enriching experience that combines the best aspects of a vacation with the joy of reading. By thoughtfully planning your bookcation, incorporating mindfulness, and possibly sharing the experience with others, you can transform a simple reading session into a rejuvenating retreat. Whether you are exploring fantastical worlds, travelling through history, or simply enjoying a well-told story, a bookcation offers a unique way to relax, learn, and grow. So, carve out some time, pick up that book you have been meaning to read, and embark on your next great adventure — right from the comfort of your own space.