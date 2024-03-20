Book Review: The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: 5 Reasons To Read It Now

FPJ

The semi-autobiographical novel 'The God of Small Things' is a masterpiece by Arundhati Roy with fanty-sheeny magical realism and hard-hitting gibberish truths of our times. This debut novel, which was awarded the Booker Prize in 1997, is also known for unfolding the cattywampus of loveable vulnerability amid the stony hammers of socio-political scenarios.

The picturesque depiction of the Ayemenem house, aroma of the pickle factory, deep dives of Ammu in the ponds of dark melancholy, and the ever-lasting questions of Rahel, weave a world to decode unseen social threads and soothe the deepest wounds with a flavor of evergreen and dissolving immortality.

Here are the 5 points that prove the relevance and significance of this signature work to unbolt a page-turner's curiosity.

1). Fascinating Plot

The story takes place in Ayemenem House in 1960, where the dizygotic twins, Estha and Rahel have come back to their hometown after reaching a viable, die-able age. The tale unleashes stereotypes and brutal situations confronted by them and their divorced mother, Ammu, who chose an inter-religious idea of marriage. Mother Ammu again falls in love with Velutha, an untouchable Christian, while the subplots linger around lives of their grandparents.

The story of three generations with Esthappen or Rahel in the center is tightly weaved and well-cooked to serve as a profound masterpiece with intellectual harshness and artistic vulnerability. While the ample details of love, loss, bigotry, and norms can capture your 5 senses with flowy allure,.

2). Wounds Of Caste-System In The Indian Christian Cult

The behaviour of grandmother and aunt Baby-Kochamma reveals the deep-seated practices of contagious caste- systems in the Christian cult of Indian society. How the police administration targets Velutha for the sudden death of Sophie Mol (daughter of Uncle Chocko) is more than a horrible and distressing case. This is an important book to trace the ground-reality of 'Hinduism-infused' untouchability and status quo in Indian Christians that follows everywhere.

3). Filaments Of Feminism

From the revolt of 'Ammu' to choose a life partner against the previously set social-frames to her affection for Velutha and Rahel's mutiny against the jagged system, the story culls out the filaments of feminism to track down disparities and patriarchy in sophisticated upper-class households. The additional themes also shed light on the widespread tactics of polishing male-chauvinistic social frames.

4.) The Egalitarian Approach Towards Love And Pain

The political activist Arundhati is a keen observer of human emotions. In 'The God of Small Things, characters lack love and chase love, guard against love, and then break the barriers to catch some sparks of affection. The key idea of the novel is a rebellion against a heartless system because love does not believe in horrible, stinking and rusted 'laws' that control and measure humane sensitivity.

5.) Language And Metaphors

The book is also a whole new universe of metaphors and unrestricted imagery to bring the fragrance of tomato sandwiches that Estha ate in train and the chunks of sunshine on the window seat of Rahel. Indeed, language is a medium, not a message, but somehow the notes of sagacity depend on the right choice of words.

Rating 5/5

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

5 out of 5, because nothing lacks here, and there is almost no space for additional waves.