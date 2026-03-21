Book Review: ‘Maharana Pratap: The Brave Warrior’ By Harshikaa Udasi — Timeless Values Wrapped In An Exciting Story

Kings and queens were children too, and the influences on their young lives must make for fascinating reading. Harshikaa Udasi shows us that it is indeed so.

When you open the pages of this book, you dive into the extraordinary life of Pratap, the boy who grew up to become Maharana Pratap Singh — the fearless guardian of Mewar. This action-packed book follows his journey from the forts and forests of Kumbhalgarh to the thunder of battle at Haldighati, and beyond. Read about his loyal friends like Bhura, and brave warriors like the Meena and Bhil allies. And of course witness the legendary bond between Pratap and his loyal horse Chetak, and feel the fierce honour that shaped his decisions and his people.

Far from being a dry history book, this is an action-packed piece of writing: “The year was 1555. Pratap was just fifteen years old then. But far away from Mewar, in Punjab's Kalanaur, destiny had chosen his arch enemy. The young Akbar, only thirteen, was waiting to be crowned. Theirs was an enmity that would span decades and would have reams written about it. Pratap did not know yet but he had been preparing all along for this face-off. And Bhura and the Bhils were making sure that he would succeed.”

Daring raids, clever tactics, heart-stopping escapes and moments of wisdom are to be found in this book, which contains exciting stories of battles as well as glimpses of Rana Pratap’s courage, his love for his land and his unshakeable commitment to freedom and honour.

Maharana Pratap: The Brave Warrior is just right for young readers who love history, and want to know more about the prince who chose honour over comfort and left a legacy that still inspires.

Book: Maharana Pratap: The Brave Warrior

Author: Harshikaa Udasi

Publisher: Red Panda, an imprint of Westland Books

Price: Rs 299

Pages: 144