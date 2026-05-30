Book Review: Lost Among The Myths: Her Stories From The Ramayana By Kalyani Sardesai Reclaims Women’s Voices From The Epic’s Shadows

India’s mythological epics are full of brave and inspiring male characters, but have you ever wondered about the stories of the women featured in them? Ever thought about their back stories, their inner lives?

Lost Among The Myths: Her Stories is a fascinating look at the women in the Ramayana from this perspective. The women who influenced destinies, bore the brunt of those consequences and held on to their emotions because the decisions taken were made by the men around them?

These ignored perspectives find voice in all their power and empathy in this collection of stories, which brings back life to the women of the Ramayana. Not just Sita and Kaushalya – we also meet Rama’s elder sister Shanta. Yes, we didn’t know about her, did we?

And if you are looking for life lessons, look no further. Take the story of Shabari (Shabree, in this book). She explains the tasting of the ber from her point of view, and at the end she says: “[This] is not a story of poverty or ignorance. It is a story of knowing what matters. When your intention is pure, the outcome is sweet.”

Makes you think, doesn’t it? That’s exactly what this book does. Besides drawing you into the worlds inhabited by these beautiful, strong women, it leaves you with a perspective on life that you may never have seen before.

In the chapter ‘Women of the War, we look on as the women left behind after Lanka was vanquished and pillaged talk about what lies ahead. We learn what happened to Ravana’s brother’s family, to his son and daughter-in-law.

As Surpanakha says, “Truth has many faces. What was heroic yesterday is treacherous today.”

And the words of Sita – the emblem of womanhood for most Hindus – resonate in the modern world, too: “When I was asked to, I walked into the fire without hesitation. Because I was tired of defending myself. Because every explanation I gave was met with another doubt. Because I realised that no amount of words would ever be enough for prejudiced minds that thrived on malice.”

Book: Lost Among The Myths: Her Stories From The Ramayana

Author: Kalyani Sardesai

Publisher: Sakal Publications

Price: ₹350