Book Review | 'In Reality, They Are Very Ordinary And Simple People': Rajesh Sharma Demystifies A Founder's Journey In 'The Impossible Startup'

In an era saturated with glossy tech narratives and overnight success stories, Rajesh Sharma’s The Impossible Startup: How Real Founders Build Enduring Companies from Scratch provides a refreshingly pragmatic, deeply human look at what it truly takes to build a company from the ground up.

Drawing directly from his personal journey co-founding ProHance, Sharma demystifies the entrepreneurial process and centres his core message around one fundamental element, which is, conviction.

Structured into 10 concise chapters alongside insightful forewords and reflections, the book walks readers through the end-to-end evolution of an enterprise. It opens with foundational themes like the power of belief and starting small, before transitioning into pragmatic execution topics such as early validation, customer feedback, market learning and value creation.

The latter half addresses organisational fundamentals—wise financial management, team building, overcoming doubts and scaling from one to many—before concluding with reflections on giving back, the broader founder’s journey and scaling vision into long-term impact.

Demystifying the 'superhuman' founder

One of the book’s greatest strengths is its refusal to romanticise founders as larger-than-life figures. Sharma dismantles the myth that success requires elite credentials, young prodigies or vast venture backing.

"People who walk this path—founders and entrepreneurs—are, in reality, no different from anyone else. Sometimes, we tend to think these individuals are somehow blessed or naturally gifted... But that’s not the truth. In reality, they are very ordinary and simple people, just like anybody else," he writes.

He reinforces this perspective using his own non-traditional path into tech entrepreneurship.

"In 2000, I left my 12-year non-IT career and started over as a software developer.... By the time we started ProHance in 2009, we were 45 and 36 years old—not exactly the age most people associate with first-time founders."

Sharma emphasises that taking the leap isn't reserved for a select few.

"The only difference between a regular person and an entrepreneur is that the latter actually takes action. Everybody has ideas and aspirations. The difference is that entrepreneurs take that first step," says Sharma.

Three stages of a startup

Sharma maps out the lifecycle of a business into three distinct, relatable phases: impossible, improbable and inevitable.

"The startup journey is often described in three stages: impossible, improbable, and inevitable—each representing the gradual shift from belief to traction. The 'impossible' stage represents the 0 to $1 million revenue phase, where the startup is just an idea fighting for its existence, with only the founders truly believing in it."

Rather than encouraging founders to obsess over hyper-growth early on, he advises focusing on foundational steps and manageable milestones:

"You can't let your mind jump straight to building a $10 million business. There are certain standard milestones that every founder must go through... So, it's essential to set smaller, achievable milestones that are within reach."

Power of unwavering belief and action

At the core of the narrative is the argument that conviction is the primary engine behind any lasting business. When external validation is absent, inner alignment is what carries a founder through uncertainty.

"What sustains you, however, is trust in yourself and belief in your idea. Unwavering conviction is what carries you forward," he writes

"Belief is the most critical asset in the startup journey. Without it, external resources—like funding or team support—may not be enough to succeed. Inner conviction acts as your anchor when the external world offers no validation or reassurance," says the ProHance co-founder.

However, Sharma pairs belief with continuous experimentation, iteration and feedback.

"Action beats perfection. Start small—even if your full plan isn't ready. Focus on immediate steps to build momentum and keep moving forward. Because in the startup game, waiting too long to seek feedback is one of the costliest mistakes you can make," he says.

Building complementary teams and expecting friction

Sharma offers candid advice on building the right team and tackling early adversity. Rather than seeking copies of oneself, he stresses finding alignment in values while maintaining diversity in skill sets.

"You don't need people who are carbon copies of yourself; instead, you need people who share your value system, beliefs, and vision, even if their personalities differ," he says.

Furthermore, he addresses the emotional resilience required when setback strikes.

"Set the right expectations for yourself... It trains you to actively look for problems. 'Problems are opportunities' helps you move forward. It gives you a small but important sense of positivity," writes Sharma.

Overview

Published by Stardom Books (First Edition, June 2026), The Impossible Startup is a hardcover release spanning 120 pages. The volume retails at $25.95/Rs500 (ISBN: 978-1-957456-94-2).

The cover design features a vivid gradient backdrop transitioning from deep purple and cyan to warm yellow depicting a figure standing at the base of a jagged staircase reaching upward--a visual motif that reflects the book's emphasis on taking small, deliberate steps against steep odds.

Final thoughts

The Impossible Startup is not a generic step-by-step textbook, but rather "a deeply personal account of my journey of trial and error, quiet wins, painful pivots, and unexpected breakthroughs."

By grounding strategic business advice in real-world grit, Sharma delivers an empowering handbook for aspiring founders, reminding readers that building something lasting begins simply with the willingness to step forward into the unknown.