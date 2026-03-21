Book Review: 'Beyond The Spotlight' – Prosenjit Chatterjee Opens Up On Life And Cinema

The news of Prosenjit Chatterjee being awarded a Padma Shri coincided with this reviewer finishing the book he has co-authored with Roshmila Bhattacharya. As someone who was blown away with his performance in Chokher Bali, the chance to read this smorgasbord of behind-the-scenes stories from both Bengali and Hindi cinema was irresistible.

Bengali readers who may have grown up watching Prosenjit on screen will identify with his reminiscences of childhood, his first screen role, life with his superstar father Biswajit (yes, the OG chocolate-box hero), and stories of his experiences with names that light up the silver screen, including the pantheon of “Bengali beauties”.

One might expect a star of Prosenjit’s stature to scatter anecdotes that reference the high and mighty — well, in his illustrious career he has indeed rubbed shoulders with just about everyone who is anyone. Yet, when he talks about them it’s like he’s telling you about a friendly neighbour or aunt, or that naughty cousin or the uncle who sneaks you treats.

One has to turn to the back cover for a reminder: “This book is a salute to some of those fellow travellers without whom I would not be the Prosenjit Chatterjee you have known and loved for 40 years and 400 films.” The realisation comes like a gust of wind – that this affable actor’s career is so vast and profound.

He has not just graced the mainstream hit marquee, but has delved deeply into parallel cinema, into which he was inculcated by an enviable range of mentors, and of course made his name in the Hindi film industry as well. From sharing the screen with stalwarts like Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chatterjee and Sabitri Chatterjee, ruling mainstream Bengali films, to transitioning into more artistically-inclined cinema, he has literally done it all.

In case it all feels like too much to take in, it’s not. Beyond the Spotlight feels like sitting down with him for a leisurely cup of tea while he tells you how it all really happened.

Co-written with Roshmila Bhattacharya, the memoir strips away the starry gloss and gets refreshingly honest about the man behind the superstar image.

What really works is how open Prosenjit is about his doubts, insecurities, and the emotional cost of fame. He doesn’t try to sell a fairy-tale version of stardom. Instead, he talks about the grind, the discipline of acting, and the constant need to prove himself again and again. His shift from mainstream commercial cinema to more performance-driven, art-house roles comes across as deeply personal and risky, more than a calculated career move. The chapters about working with directors like Rituparno Ghosh (and later Buddhadeb Dasgupta) are especially fascinating, offering a thoughtful look at how those collaborations reshaped him as an actor.

The tone of the book is warm and conversational, making it an easy, engaging read. There’s a strong sense of nostalgia throughout, as Prosenjit reflects on mentors, co-actors, and filmmakers who shaped his journey. While some sections may linger in the past a bit longer, it mostly adds to the charm and emotional depth, especially for fans who have followed his career closely.

Overall, Beyond the Spotlight is less about glamour and more about craft, reinvention, and resilience. It’s a heartfelt, insightful memoir that humanises one of Bengali cinema’s biggest icons — and a must-read if you have a thing for stories behind the screen.

Book: Beyond the Spotlight: Unforgettable Stories From Between Takes

Author: Prosenjit Chatterjee with Roshmila Bhattacharya

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs 595 (hardcover)