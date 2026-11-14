BMW India’s Strategy Offers Peak Performance With Lifestyle Positioning

(L) Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India and superstar Ranveer Singh with the new BMW 7 |

It’s been 20 years since BMW set up its India business with the formation of BMW India in 2006. Since the early days, the German brand had a clear vision for the market and its potential. It pursued a multi-pronged strategy that made the brand more than just an automotive player. A car that offers great comfort and convenience as a passenger but also enough thrill in the driver’s seat. With 27 new products, including variants across all BMW India brands and categories, in 2026 alone the strategy is working. In the first half of 2026, the German brand delivered its highest-ever sales of 9,075 cars, growing 17% year-on-year, informs Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India. “Our focus is on making that moment special, helping them choose the right car and delivering a personalised purchase experience. Beyond seasonal sales, our priority is to build lasting customer relationships through these personalised experiences,” he adds. Luxury is no longer defined by ownership or badge value alone; customers increasingly seek personal relevance, advanced technology, sustainability and experiences that reflect their lifestyles.

The other important pillar that has worked for BMW India is seamlessly integrating its German legacy as a patron of art and culture to the country. The five-decade-long global cultural engagements have spanned contemporary art, music, film and design. From commissioning artist Gerhard Richter to create three large-scale paintings for the BMW Group headquarters to the BMW Art Car initiative, which has had international artists convert a BMW vehicle into a work of art. The project has been on for the last 50 years, with modern and contemporary artists such as Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Esther Mahlangu sharing their creative genius. BMW is a global partner of Art Basel, supporting the shows in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, Paris and Qatar. In India, most notably, BMW India has been the presenting partner for two pathbreaking initiatives: India Art Fair and Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

What drives BMW's association with art and culture?

BMW’s association with art and culture is rooted in a shared belief in creative freedom and the power of new ideas. We see ourselves as a cultural brand, and this commitment goes beyond brand building or connecting with customers; it reflects our responsibility as a global corporate citizen to give back to the societies in which we operate. For us, patronage means building meaningful, long-term relationships rather than transactional associations. Artists, like our engineers and designers, challenge conventions and explore new possibilities. Supporting their creative freedom fosters dialogue with minds at the forefront of innovation, while strengthening BMW’s cultural identity, reputation and sense of responsibility. This dialogue continues to evolve as artists explore new technologies. Our collaborations increasingly span augmented reality, artificial intelligence and algorithm-driven art, connecting artistic experimentation with BMW’s technological expertise. In 2017, for example, Cao Fei created a BMW Art Car incorporating an app and AR elements, while other projects have featured AI-generated algorithms projected onto BMW vehicles.

How has this patronage of art manifested and helped the brand in India?

Our cultural commitment combines openness to innovation with respect for heritage and continuity, building on enduring partnerships to celebrate artistic achievement and expand creative possibilities. In India, this long-term approach is reflected in our decade-long partnership with India Art Fair and our support for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale since its first edition in 2012. Launched in 2022, the ‘Future is Born of Art’ commission extends this commitment by empowering artists to explore new ideas, geographies and technologies without creative constraints. Together, these initiatives give artists the freedom to experiment, research and produce ambitious work, while enabling meaningful exchange with BMW’s design, engineering and innovation ecosystems. They bring our cultural philosophy to life in India, connecting the brand with the country’s creative landscape through sustained dialogue and a focus on long-term artistic impact.

How has the creative bent of mind helped BMW's journey in terms of design and customer experience?

Creative thinking helps us look beyond how a car works to how people experience it and extend that same attention to design across every customer touchpoint. BMW Group’s Retail.NEXT concept brings this approach to luxury automotive retail, creating warmer, more consultative and digitally connected showrooms. Our ambition is to make every interaction a consistent competitive advantage by anticipating customer needs, respecting their time and delivering an ownership experience as distinctive and thoughtfully engineered as the car itself. At integrated facilities, customers can explore BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad and BMW Premium Selection, with sales, service, spare parts, accessories and lifestyle collections under one roof.

What major trends are you seeing in the luxury auto segment?

India’s luxury automobile market is still at a relatively nascent stage, but it is evolving rapidly in both what customers value and where demand is emerging. A broadening geographical footprint accompanies this shift. Major metros will continue to anchor the segment, supported by established wealth and mature luxury ecosystems. Alongside them, emerging markets are gaining significance, driven by flourishing entrepreneurship, family businesses, new-economy professionals and first-generation wealth creators. These globally exposed customers are confident in celebrating their success, making the evolution of luxury in India a story of both changing aspirations and expanding reach.

How is BMW India planning to capitalise on the evolving marketplace?

BMW Group India has grown consistently despite macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical pressures and currency headwinds. Our strategy is to offer meaningful choice rather than focus on a single product or powertrain and make every option distinctly desirable. We will continue to bring internationally benchmarked products tailored to Indian usage, deepen local production, lead the transition to luxury electric mobility and expand our presence beyond traditional centres. To translate this broader choice and reach into a compelling ownership experience, we will bring the complete BMW experience closer to customers through Retail.NEXT, dependable aftersales, flexible financial solutions and personalised brand engagements. Together, these priorities will help unlock the next phase of India’s luxury car market by making luxury more personal, more accessible across cities and consistently rewarding throughout the ownership journey.

What does BMW India have in store for Indian consumers for 2027?

In 2027, we will broaden customer choice with an exciting line-up of products and experiences across BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, offering more ways to enjoy driving and riding. A key milestone will be the introduction of the innovative Neue Klasse models, opening a new chapter in electric mobility. Alongside this product offensive, we will expand into more cities, bringing both our offerings and the sales and service support behind them closer to customers across India.