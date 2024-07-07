 Blooming Balconies: Easiest Flowering Plants To Grow At Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBlooming Balconies: Easiest Flowering Plants To Grow At Home

Blooming Balconies: Easiest Flowering Plants To Grow At Home

Indian balconies, often basking in ample sunlight and providing a breath of fresh air, can be transformed into beautiful mini-gardens

Sujal ChawatheUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
article-image

Indian balconies, often basking in ample sunlight and providing a breath of fresh air, can be transformed into beautiful mini-gardens with the right selection of flowering plants. Whether you're a novice gardener or an experienced green thumb, choosing easy-to-grow flowering plants ensures vibrant blooms with minimal fuss. Here’s a guide to some of the easiest flowering plants to grow on Indian balconies, the suitable weather conditions for each, and how to care for them.

Marigolds (Tagetes)

Why They're Easy: Marigolds are among the most resilient and fuss-free flowering plants. They thrive in full sun and are remarkably drought-tolerant once established.

Weather Conditions: Marigolds prefer warm, sunny conditions and are suitable for most parts of India, including the plains and coastal regions.

Care Tips:

Light – Full sun.

Soil – Well-draining, moderately fertile soil.

Watering – Water deeply but infrequently, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings.

Maintenance – Deadhead spent flowers to encourage continuous blooming and prevent pest infestations.

Read Also
Some Common House Plant Problems And How To Avoid Them
article-image

Petunias (Petunia spp.)

Why they are easy: Petunias are versatile and can adapt to different climates. They provide a profusion of colourful blooms and require minimal maintenance.

Weather conditions: Petunias thrive in temperate to warm climates, making them ideal for regions like the Deccan plateau, northern plains, and coastal areas.

Care Tips

Light -- Full sun to partial shade.

Soil -- Well-draining, fertile soil.

Watering -- Keep the soil consistently moist, but avoid waterlogging.

Maintenance -- Pinch back the stems to promote bushier growth and deadhead regularly.

Zinnias (Zinnia spp.)

Why they are easy: Zinnias are heat-tolerant and flourish in the Indian climate. They are known for their bright, long-lasting flowers and ease of care.

Weather conditions: Zinnias prefer warm to hot climates and are suitable for the central and northern plains, as well as the southern regions of India.

Care tips

Light -- Full sun.

Soil -- Well-draining soil enriched with organic matter.

Watering -- Water at the base to avoid wetting the foliage and prevent fungal diseases.

Maintenance -- Deadhead regularly to extend the blooming season.

Read Also
Unlock Nature's Zen: How Bonsai Cultivation Brings Harmony To Your Life
article-image

Portulaca (Portulaca grandiflora)

Why they are easy: Portulacas, also known as moss roses, are succulents that thrive in hot, dry conditions and produce vibrant, rose-like flowers.

Weather conditions: Portulacas are ideal for arid and semi-arid regions, such as Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat, as well as any hot and sunny balconies.

Care tips

Light – Full sun.

Soil -- Sandy, well-draining soil.

Watering -- Water sparingly, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings.

Maintenance -- Minimal; deadhead occasionally to encourage more blooms.

Bougainvillea (Bougainvillea spp.)

Why they are easy: Bougainvillea is a hardy, drought-tolerant plant that produces an abundance of colourful bracts.

Weather conditions: Bougainvillea thrives in tropical and subtropical climates, making it perfect for coastal regions, the plains, and southern India.

Care tips

Light: Full sun.

Soil: Well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH.

Watering: Water deeply but infrequently; once established, it is drought-tolerant.

Maintenance: Prune after the blooming period to maintain shape and encourage new growth.

Read Also
4 Essential Tips For Succulent Care And Maintenance
article-image

Jasmine (Jasminum spp.)

Why they are easy: Jasmine is known for its fragrant flowers and can adapt well to balcony gardening.

Weather conditions: Jasmine grows well in warm, humid climates and is suitable for the southern states, the eastern plains, and coastal areas.

Care tips

Light: Full sun to partial shade.

Soil: Well-draining, fertile soil.

Watering: Keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged.

Maintenance: Prune regularly to control growth and remove dead or damaged stems.

Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

Why they are easy: Hibiscus plants are robust and can thrive in warm climates, producing large, striking flowers.

Weather conditions: Hibiscus is ideal for tropical and subtropical regions, including the southern states and coastal areas.

Care tips

Light: Full sun.

Soil: Well-draining, slightly acidic soil.

Watering: Water regularly to keep the soil moist, especially during the flowering season.

Maintenance: Fertilize monthly during the growing season and prune to maintain shape and encourage more blooms.

Read Also
Essential Tips For Plant Care In Summer
article-image

Sunflowers (Helianthus annuus)

Why they are easy: Sunflowers are fast-growing and can tolerate a range of soil conditions, making them ideal for beginners.

Weather conditions: Sunflowers prefer warm to hot climates and are suitable for the northern plains, central India, and parts of southern India.

Care tips

Light: Full sun.

Soil: Well-draining soil, although they are quite adaptable.

Watering: Water deeply and infrequently, ensuring the soil is dry between waterings.

Maintenance: Support tall varieties with stakes and deadhead to prolong the blooming period.

Read Also
Monsoon Plant Care: Essential Tips for Thriving Greenery
article-image

General tips for balcony flower gardening

Container Selection: Choose containers with adequate drainage holes to prevent waterlogging.

Fertilisation: Use a balanced, water-soluble fertiliser every four to six weeks to promote healthy growth and abundant blooms.

Pest control: Regularly inspect plants for pests and treat with organic or chemical insecticides as needed.

Pruning: Regular pruning encourages new growth, maintains plant shape, and promotes flowering.

Transforming your balcony into a colourful oasis with these easy-to-grow flowering plants can bring joy and a touch of nature into your home. With minimal effort and the right care, you can enjoy a continuous display of beautiful blooms throughout the year.

(Sujal Chawathe is a CA by education but a gardener at heart. Her venture Indoor Greens helps urban offices and homes, add and maintain plants)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Reverse NCDs

7 Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Reverse NCDs

‘It Is An Emotion,’ Maa Tujhe Salaam Creator Bharat Bala

‘It Is An Emotion,’ Maa Tujhe Salaam Creator Bharat Bala

Bar Review: Ness, At Trident, South Mumbai, Is A Nestling Spot For All Ages

Bar Review: Ness, At Trident, South Mumbai, Is A Nestling Spot For All Ages

Beat COPD: Early Diagnosis Is Key to Managing This Preventable Lung Disease

Beat COPD: Early Diagnosis Is Key to Managing This Preventable Lung Disease

Understand The Yogic Perspective And Health Benefits Of Vegan Diet

Understand The Yogic Perspective And Health Benefits Of Vegan Diet