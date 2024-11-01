Bloomers Take Center Stage, Showcasing Versatility Proving That Comfort Can Be Chic And Edgy

What was an inside story in the erstwhile eras of modest fashion is now an overt and bold statement for the rebellious hipsters. They defy every rule in the mainstream style book to be unabashedly unconventional and unapologetically outrageous to the custodians of moral policing. Guess what! Bloomers are booming on the ramps. The latest fashion week it was seen raiding was the Mecca of fashion carnivals — the Paris Fashion Week of 2024.

Lacy, frilled shorts or baggy breeches, tight knee or ankle-length trousers or slinky hot pants — bloomers evolved big time from being the so-called underwear to the jaw-dropping headliner of a fashion fest. Well, new-age designers and maverick clotheshorses are not complaining at all!

Bloomers: Not a Fashion Blooper

Lingerie has long been experimented as the outer garment. Inners, corsets, bralettes, undies etc. have been widely reimagined as an outfit by fashion labels and sported gracefully by fashionistas all across the globe. It’s a harmless exploration but can go wrong if not done aesthetically. Similarly, a bloomer has made its way to the runaway to grab attention with much panache, view fashion pundits.

“It’s no more a hush-hush affair but a fashion staple to talk about. You must have the confidence to wear a pair of bloomers like any other clothing piece and sport it in public with enough flair. I’m a flamboyant dresser and I love putting on anything out of the box. I’m kicked about this raging concept of bloomers becoming a wardrobe choice for a casual get-up or a breezy day out. A shoutout from me for this cheeky fashion trend,” gushes Ayushi Paul, a 20-yearold social media manager and a nonconformist fashion freak.

Essentially, a woman's costume consisting of a dress or a skirt over long loose breeches or trousers fastened closely at the knees or ankles, bloomers have indeed come a long way as a must-have element in one’s closet to being the star or a key highlight of a fashion walk.

Inside & outside edge

Bloomers were earlier worn as an innerwear or underneath the apparel on top. Today, such pants get to team up with short dresses, interesting tops or a skimpy skirt. Bloomers thus sneaked out of the closet as a striking bottom wear to rewrite the cliché style diktats.

“Originally designed and created for dignity, sense of propriety and functionality, bloomers have steadily transformed into a versatile statement piece. Although once confined to the innerwear category, bloomers are finally lifted and redefined by today’s innovative, farsighted fashion inventors to create a playful yet edgy look. This trend embraces the balance between comfort and style, lending a throwback to the retro elegance while allowing individuality of expression in its manner of styling,” comments Pinky Rai, head of the design team at The Indian Garage Co., a reputed fast-fashion direct-to-consumer brand in the domestic market.

Decoding the resurgence of this blooming trend, fashion designer Roma Jain recalls that “bloomers have progressed since the 19th century prototype, which is prominently marked by the Regency era and the subsequent Victorian period. Back then, the clothing was strictly worn under dresses as an alternative to the restrictive undergarments that women had to wear. Cut to the present times, the same has grown with time and gained a new identity as well as a life of its own.”

Admitting that bloomers are indeed back with a bang, Jain further distinguishes that “the current edition is but different from your Victorian-era ruffle-bottom, under-petticoat pants. Funky designs combined with light, airy fabrics separate today’s feminine shorts from the ruched underlinen of a bygone era. Influencers are incorporating bloomers in their everyday wardrobes by pairing the same with smashing shirts.”

Prints & tints

Bloomers usually come in solid colours. But can the same be now experimented with prints, motifs and multiple hues?

Traditionally a solid palette complements the look of bloomers. However, couturiers of the current millennium are open to dabble in vibrant prints, eye-arresting motifs and vivid colour combinations.

“For example, floral prints give bloomers a feminine touch, while abstract or geometric patterns make them more up-to-the-minute. Multi-coloured patchwork or fun motifs can exude a bohemian vibe as well as a contemporary feel. This versatility allows bloomers to adapt to various ideas and tastes, thereby expanding their appeal beyond simple monochromatic shades,” instances Rai.

Girly tints like red, white, black, pink, maroon, bottle green, cyan, sky blue in prints and combos are quite in vogue and succeed in switching on that flirty, bubbly mood. Fabrics may come in ample variety like cotton, polyester, viscose, satin, silk to woo the risk-taking stylistas who believe in digging differentiators.

Size matters

Bloomers are commonly made loose and roomy. Nonetheless, the same can be converted into shapely and form-fitting specimens of different lengths and with various cuts.

“Definitely yes. Bloomers can be tailored into snug-fit or close-fitting styles, outlining the contours of the legs, hips and waists. Tapered versions or styles with elasticised hems create a unique silhouette, while cropped or knee-length bloomers provide options for different seasons. Slim-fit bloomers offer a chic, updated look that can nicely couple with figure-hugging tops, broadening the style’s horizon for those who prefer structured attire,” explains Rai.

Jain responds in support that “bloomers have this bespoke quality to adapt to diverse preferences. Common styles cater skinny, straight-leg, bootcut and cropped variety among other options. Additionally, they can be custom-built to fit specific body types, thus ensuring an attractive image to impress all.”

Anti-fit, voluminous bloomers for plus-size ladies are an ideal choice to chillax in. “Hey, I’m absolutely loving this trend! Come on, India lies in a tropical zone with extended humid summers. I can easily imagine myself prancing around in a pair of bloomers at a pajama party or a sleepover at a friend’s place. Wow, that’s cool! Our gang of gals will just lap it up,” enthuses Susan Pinto, a teeny-bopper Mumbaikar, who’s a school pupil and an avid fashion follower.

The only catch is to be wary of sparking any controversy in order to sensationalise its craze post its global reintroduction. For the old school sentiments might find the bloomer-parade inappropriate and desist to approve it.

“We have stocked up enough bloomers and live-in breeches alongside our festive collection. I’m happy that women of all ages are sampling such items along with their desirable festive finery,” gladly notes Lily Gupta, a pop-up store salesperson and a fashion addict too.

Formal avatar

With the right kind of styling and embellishments, bloomers can certainly rise to a formal, ceremonial occasion and even make a statement at semi-formal settings.

“Pairing decorative and ornate bloomers with a tailor-made blouse and statement jewellery can create a chic appearance for a cocktail party, while silken or lacy bloomers can work for a vintage-themed wedding or a costume event,” instances Jain.

Rai suggests that “silk or satin bloomers with embroidered or beaded accents can be paired with a formal blouse or a structured jacket to elevate the look. Luxe fabrics and sophisticated detailing can make bloomers suitable for festive get-togethers, especially at culturally-rich or artistic events.”

Bloomers Mean Business

Bloomers can also be seamlessly teamed up with a sober business suit or office wear. For business meetings and one-on-ones, tailored bloomers in neutral or subtle tones can be styled with a fitted blazer or a button-down shirt. A high-waisted bloomer paired with a flattering tucked-in blouse creates a refined, creative look that suits less conservative office environments. Bloomers in classic fabrics like tweed or wool blends can bridge the gap between traditional work wear and contemporary fashion.

“Here comes a modern twist in the tale of power dressing. Custom-made, dark-hued bloomers go well with a crisp white blouse and a structured blazer to create that polished yet unique look. Alternatively, a well-fitted blazer hanging over a pair of bloomers in monochrome may maintain professionalism while at the same time, offer a fresh take on your run-of-the-mill office attire,” elucidates Jain.

For the Yuppie Crowd

“Bloomers’ glamorous energy as well as their retro charm particularly resonates well with the younger, fashion-forward lot who always hog trendy stuff. They render a unique alternative to conventional trousers or skirts, enabling designers to trial with looks that are both nostalgic and fresh. The silhouette’s flexibility allows youngsters to style it in ways that reflect their individual personalities,” interprets Rai.