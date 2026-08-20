BJP MP Swati Maliwal Calls Herself ‘Sudha Tai Paglu,' Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Sudha Murty As She Turns 76 |

Author, educator, philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty celebrated her 76th birthday on August 19, and received a heartwarming tribute from fellow parliamentarian Swati Maliwal. Calling Sudha Murty her “best friend, guide and mentor,” Maliwal penned an affectionate note celebrating not just her achievements but also her simplicity, energy and personality.

Sharing her birthday wishes, Maliwal said that despite being one of the most accomplished personalities in Parliament, Sudha Murty was perhaps the “youngest person in Parliament at heart.” She described her as someone who is cool, fun, energetic, focused, determined, curious and humble.

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Maliwal particularly praised Sudha Murty's simplicity and the way she carries herself despite her many accomplishments. She wrote that her simplicity reflects in everything, from the way she dresses and eats to the way she lives and treats people.

One of the most adorable parts of her message was Maliwal affectionately calling herself a “Sudha Tai paglu.” Expressing how deeply she values their bond, Maliwal wrote that she feels incredibly fortunate to have Sudha Murty in her life.

In the pictures Maliwal shared along with note, the duo can be seen making their way out of the parliament session while sharing a cheerful laugh and exuding elegance in classic saree looks.

The BJP MP further shared that spending time with Sudha Murty has been a journey of learning and laughter. According to her, their conversations have helped her listen, grow and find more meaning and joy in her time in Parliament.

Ending her heartfelt note with birthday wishes, Maliwal hoped that Sudha Murty would always remain the same, curious, youthful, energetic and endlessly inspiring.