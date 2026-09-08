Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar 2026 Celebrates 20 Years Of Music With 500 Music Lovers In Mumbai

Bipin R Pandit’s much-loved musical evening ‘Khumaar’ concluded on a high note on Friday (September 4, 2026), at Savarkar Hall, Shivaji Park, Mumbai, bringing nearly 500 music lovers together for an evening of melody, musicianship and live entertainment.

What was meant to be an evening of music stretched into a 4-hour-and-15-minute celebration, with the audience singing along, participating through the performances and, by the end of it, asking for more.

That sense of engagement is central to what makes Khumaar work. For Bipin R Pandit, the experience is as much about how the evening unfolds as it is about the individual performances. The show is carefully divided into segments, with each one taking the audience into a different mood or musical experience, while keeping the overall flow seamless.

This year, the Musical Laikari and the Tanga Medley, featuring Tonga-Ghoda Gaadi songs, stood out as audience favourites. Another poignant moment came with the presentation of the Rafi Saab Award, instituted in honour of the late Mohammad Aziz. The award was received by his son, Jaazib Aziz, recognising the singer’s contribution to Indian music and the legacy he left behind.

The 2026 edition also brought two new performers into the Khumaar fold — Dhanashree Deshpande and Aaroh Shankar. They joined familiar faces Mona Prabhugaonkar, Chandrashekhar Mahamuni and Zeeshan Shaikh, who have been associated with the show over the years.

For Pandit, however, Khumaar is about more than putting together a well-curated set of songs. It is also about the connection created between the stage and the audience.

“Khumaar acts as a real tonic for me and gives me the energy to up my game at Effies, EMVIES and ABBYs. Music gives me the high to put my best foot forward. I prepare myself with new Shayaris with some dash of mimicry and unheard anecdotes when I compère the show. The music lovers relate with it instantly. More importantly, Khumaar is about entertaining people, creating an experience and bringing a smile to their faces. When you see an audience enjoying itself for over four hours and still asking for more, that is the biggest reward. Further doing it for 20 years in succession is also quite satisfying.”

And that connection was evident throughout the evening. The audience was not merely watching the performances; it became part of them, responding to the songs, joining in and sustaining the energy in the hall for more than four hours.

After 20 years, perhaps that is what keeps Khumaar going — the music may change, performers may come and go, but the appetite for a good evening of songs, stories and shared memories remains.

Until next year, then.