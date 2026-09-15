'Biggest Crash In History Has Started': Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Mickey Maini's 'The Entropy Trap' Book After Major Market Crash Warning

Robert Kiyosaki Recommends Mickey Maini's 'The Entropy Trap' Book After Major Market Crash Warning | X/ Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again raised concerns about the global financial system, warning that a major market crash could be underway. In a recent social media post, Kiyosaki also recommended Indian-origin author Mickey Maini’s book The Entropy Trap to his followers.

Kiyosaki described the situation in stark terms, stating that the “biggest crash in history has started.” His remarks come amid continuing discussions around market valuations, economic uncertainty, inflation, and the financial risks facing investors.

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Robert Kiyosaki raises concern over major market crash

American businessman, entrepreneur, and the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad has issued another major market warning, saying that the “BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY has started.” He has claimed that the crash has already begun in Japan and Europe and could spread across the world. “It’s caused by many factors, the AI frenzy, war in Iran, too much debt, and a retiring Baby Boom generation.” said Kiyosaki.

AI frenzy could make crash worse

Kiyosaki blamed the AI frenzy for adding to the financial risk. Talking about the AI frenzy, it is a massive global wave of excitement, heavy investment, and rapid tech development around artificial intelligence. For him, the AI boom is another major risk that could add more pressure to an already weakened market. He further said, “For years I’ve been stating exactly what I have been doing to prepare, and that is personal business, income-producing real estate, investing in oil-producing wells, saving not cash…. But gold, silver, and Bitcoin…. Knowing the fake money printing will begin.”

Kiyosaki highlights The Entropy Trap

Alongside his warning, Kiyosaki highlighted The Entropy Trap: What Physics Knows that Markets Don’t, which was published on April 17, 2026. It is a book by Mickey Maini that explores financial markets, economic systems, and the forces that can contribute to instability.

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By recommending the book, Kiyosaki directed attention towards Maini’s analysis of how complex financial systems can become vulnerable to disruption. He said, “I recommended this book before, The Entropy Trap, published this year, 2026, and it may be the most important book you can read this year. The author is Mickey Maini. Please read it. It could be your best investment today."