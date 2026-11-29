There are artists whose greatness lies in the beauty they create and there are a rare few whose art enlarges our understanding of life itself. Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika belonged to the latter category. A hundred years after his birth, his songs remain alive not merely because of their unforgettable melodies or the extraordinary resonance of his voice, but because they continue to make us think about humanity, justice, identity, sacrifice and our responsibilities towards one another.

To describe Bhupen Da only as a singer would therefore be to diminish the vastness of his personality. He was a composer and lyricist, but also a poet, writer, journalist, filmmaker, scholar and public intellectual. Music, literature and cinema were not separate compartments of his creative life. They were different languages through which he pursued the same questions. What gives dignity to human life? Why does one human being remain indifferent to the suffering of another? What binds people divided by language, region or religion? What is the responsibility of the artist towards society?

Bhupen Da possessed the extraordinary gift of transforming such profound questions into songs that everyone could understand.

Read Also Beyond Music: How Dr Bhupen Hazarika Turned Art Into A Language Of Resistance And Humanism

In Manuhe Manuhor Babe, and in its Bengali expression Manush Manusher Jonyo, an entire philosophy of human existence is distilled into one simple proposition: a human being must stand for another human being. There is no elaborate philosophical vocabulary, yet within those few words lies a powerful rejection of caste, creed, prejudice and indifference.

In Bistirno Parore and later Ganga Behti Ho Kyun, a river becomes more than geography. It becomes a witness to civilisation. The river has seen suffering, inequality and injustice over generations and the poet questions its seemingly indifferent flow. Bhupen Da could take something as familiar as a river and make it the conscience of society. This was the profundity of his art: he could make philosophy sing.

His humanism was neither abstract nor detached from ordinary life. His songs spoke of workers, farmers, boatmen, tea garden labourers and people living at the margins. He could sing of love and nature with tenderness, but he could also speak with remarkable moral force about oppression and human dignity. His melodies were accessible; his ideas were deep. He never believed that intellectual seriousness required complexity of expression. On the contrary, some of his most profound thoughts came to us through the simplest words.

This ability also enabled him to travel effortlessly across linguistic and cultural boundaries. Assam knew him as its beloved Bhupen Da, but Bengal embraced him with equal affection. His Bengali compositions became part of Bengal's own cultural inheritance. When he entered Hindi music and cinema, his voice carried the sensibilities of the Brahmaputra valley to audiences across India. He demonstrated that one could be deeply rooted in one's own culture and yet belong naturally to the world.

His relationship with the other states of the Northeast was equally expansive. He celebrated its rivers, hills and communities and gave voice to Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and the many peoples who inhabit this extraordinarily diverse region. He saw the Northeast not as a collection of administrative boundaries but as a shared cultural space. He understood instinctively that diversity need not produce distance.

That conviction also explains his pain whenever the bonds among the people of the Northeast were weakened. He lamented divisions and border tensions because they contradicted his lifelong belief that identities can remain distinct without becoming hostile to one another. His idea of unity was never uniformity. It was fraternity.

His patriotism emerged from the same humanist foundation. After the Chinese aggression of 1962, Bhupen Da travelled through the devastated frontier areas and witnessed the sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Out of that experience came Koto Jowanar Mrityu Hol, his deeply moving tribute to

the young soldiers whose lives had been lost. He did not turn tragedy into hatred. He transformed grief into remembrance, sacrifice into patriotism and national pain into art.

This capacity to unite the local and the national was one of his greatest contributions. His Assam was proudly Assamese, but it was inseparable from India. His Northeast possessed its own languages and cultures, but it was an integral and enriching part of the Indian civilisational experience. The Brahmaputra, the Ganga and even the Mississippi could coexist in his imagination because, ultimately, all flowed through the same landscape of human experience.

It is particularly appropriate that Smt Usha Mangeshkar ji is being honoured as the inaugural recipient of the Bhupen Hazarika National Award. A distinguished playback singer with a long and remarkable contribution to Indian music, Usha ji belongs to a musical tradition that has enriched our national cultural life across languages and generations. Her recognition through an award bearing Bhupen Da's name also symbolises what he himself represented—the ability of Indian music to transcend geography and language and create a shared emotional space for the country.

As Assam observes the culmination of Bhupen Da's birth centenary celebrations, I must express our profound gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for the extraordinary affection and respect he has shown towards Bhupen Da and towards the cultural heritage of Assam. The conferment of the Bharat Ratna upon Dr Bhupen Hazarika was a moment of immense pride for every Assamese and every admirer of his genius. Equally symbolic was the decision to name the great bridge linking Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu. A bridge bearing the name of a man who spent his life building bridges between languages, cultures and peoples could not have been a more fitting tribute. The Hon'ble Prime Minister's personal participation in the centenary celebrations has given this commemoration a truly national character.

Bhupen Da's continuing relevance, however, cannot ultimately be measured through honours, memorials or anniversaries. His greatest memorial exists in the questions his songs continue to ask us. Perhaps this is why his voice remains inseparable from our understanding of Assam. Jnanpith Awardee Dr Indira Goswami—our beloved Mamoni Raisom Goswami—expressed this relationship with unsurpassed beauty when she wrote: “ তোমাৰকণ্ঠবাদদিমইমোৰজন্মভূমিৰনক্সাআঁকিবনোৱাৰোঁ(Tomar Kontho Baad Di Moi Mur Janmabhumir Naksha Akibo Nuwaru)— Without your voice, I cannot draw the map of my motherland.

That voice still flows through the Brahmaputra and beyond. And as long as it does, Bhupen Hazarika will continue not merely to entertain us, but to remind us what it means to be human.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Chief Minister of Assam