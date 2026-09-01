Bhumi Pednekar Visits 750-Year-Old Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple In Gwalior; What Is The Legend Of Immovable Shivlinga?

Bhumi Pednekar Visits 750-Year-Old Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple |

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently visited the historic Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the centuries-old shrine and its intriguing legend associated with Lord Shiva. The temple, located near the historic Gwalior Fort, is believed to be around 750 years old and holds deep religious significance among devotees.

Bhumi Pednekar visits temple

Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently visited the historic Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, she uploaded a few pictures from her religious visit on her official Instagram handle. Posing in white printed ethnic wear, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress was seen participating in the aarti of Lord Shiva. She was also seen chanting mantras with a japa mala in the temple premises.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Har Har Mahadev 🔱 Praying of peace everywhere. Achaleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Gwalior is believed to be around 750 years old, this ancient Shiv Mandir is home to a swayambhu Shivling."

Bhumi Pednekar Visits Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple | Instagram/ Bhumi Pednekar

Highlighting Shiva Linga's nature of immovability, the actress further added, "Sharing the story behind the name of the temple, the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' actress continued, "The lingam appeared near a banyan tree and the kings of that time tried to move it."

About the Achaleshwar temple

The Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is particularly famous for its unusual Shivlinga. The name ‘Achaleshwar’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘achala’, meaning immovable or one that does not move. According to local belief, the Shivlinga at the temple cannot be shifted from its original position.

Legend of the Shivlinga at the Achaleshwar

According to popular legend, the Achaleshwar Shivlinga is believed to have appeared at the site centuries ago. Local traditions associate the shrine with the belief that Lord Shiva manifested himself here to bless devotees.

One of the most fascinating beliefs surrounding the temple is that attempts to determine the depth of the Shivlinga have remained unsuccessful. According to local legends associated with the temple, when rulers tried to dig or pull it away with elephants, water emerged from the ground and the idol refused to budge. Devotees believe that the Shivlinga extends deep into the earth and has no known end, reinforcing its association with the name Achaleshwar.

Another local belief says that the Shivlinga changes colour during different parts of the day. Devotees associate these changes with the presence and divine energy of Lord Shiva. Such traditions have helped make the temple an important spiritual landmark in Gwalior.?

A historic Shiva shrine

The name Achaleshwar comes from Sanskrit words meaning the immovable or fixed. Beyond its religious significance, the Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple reflects the rich heritage of Gwalior. The shrine attracts devotees throughout the year.