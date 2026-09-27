Bhubaneswar Airport Gets An AI-Themed Sand Art By Sudarsan Pattnaik; See Stunning Creation | X

Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport has added a creative touch to the celebration of World Tourism Day 2026, with renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creating an intricate sand artwork centred on the future of tourism. The artwork features the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, highlighting the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in transforming the way people experience and explore destinations. The stunning art has been made to observe World Tourism Day 2026, which is celebrated every year on September 27.

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Bhubaneswar Airport

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport. The stunning sand sculpture showcases several elements associated with Odisha’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. At the centre is a large, intricately carved wheel, while temples and traditional structures are depicted on either side. The artwork also carries the words “World Tourism Day 2026”, prominently displayed across the sand installation.

Through the artwork, Pattnaik brings together Odisha’s traditional identity and the emerging influence of digital technology. The combination of heritage-inspired motifs with a theme focused on artificial intelligence reflects the changing landscape of the tourism sector.

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World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day is observed every year on September 27 to highlight the importance of tourism and its social, cultural and economic significance. World Tourism Day marks the establishment of the UNWTO's statutes in 1970. Every year, the event showcases a particular theme that emphasises different aspects of tourism, such as sustainability and responsible travel, in recent years. Countries worldwide participate in conferences, trade shows, and local events to underscore the significance of tourism in fostering global collaboration and promoting sustainable practices that benefit both tourists and local residents. The day is filled with various activities, including cultural shows, educational programmes, and workshops, all designed to promote the benefits of tourism.

World Tourism Day 2026 theme

The official theme for World Tourism Day 2026 is “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”. This year's theme aims to focus on using AI and digital tools for personalised trip planning, instant translation, and customer service.