Bhavitha Mandava Earns Spot In Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List After Viral Appearance At MET GALA 2026 |

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava has added another major achievement to her rapidly rising career after being named in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list. The 26-year-old Hyderabad-born model has emerged as one of the most talked-about faces in global fashion following a whirlwind year marked by international runway appearances, luxury brand collaborations, and headline-making red carpet moments.

Bhavitha's inclusion in the coveted Forbes list comes shortly after her widely discussed appearances at the Met Gala 2026, where she represented French luxury house Chanel as its Indian ambassador.

Her journey to global recognition has been nothing short of remarkable. According to Forbes, Bhavitha was discovered by a modelling agent on a New York subway in mid-2024 while she was pursuing a graduate degree in Design and Media at New York University. Just two weeks later, she made her runway debut in Milan, setting off a meteoric rise in the fashion industry.

Since then, the young model has achieved several historic milestones. In December, she became the first Indian model to open Chanel's prestigious Métiers d'Art collection under the creative vision of celebrated designer Matthieu Blazy. Her association with the iconic French fashion house continued to strengthen when she was officially appointed a Chanel House Ambassador earlier this year.

Bhavitha's growing influence on the international fashion scene was further cemented when she appeared solo on the cover of British Vogue, a milestone many aspiring models dream of achieving. She later made her highly anticipated Met Gala debut in New York, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about attendees from India.

Bhavitha's MET GALA LOOK:

However, her Met Gala look sparked mixed reactions online. Instead of opting for a dramatic couture ensemble typically associated with the event, Bhavitha wore a look inspired by her debut runway moment. It featured relaxed denim, a white tank top and a sheer full-sleeved overlay. While some fashion enthusiasts appreciated the sentimental storytelling behind the outfit, others felt the understated ensemble lacked the grandeur usually expected on the Met Gala red carpet.

With a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia recognition, a Chanel ambassadorship, major international runway appearances, and a rapidly expanding global profile, Bhavitha Mandava is quickly establishing herself as one of India's most influential new faces in fashion.