Bharat Soka Gakkai Launches Plastic Collection Drive In Mumbai: Aims To Fight And Curb Plastic Pollution

In a proactive response to the escalating crisis of plastic pollution, Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) has launched the ‘BSG Plastic Collection Drive’ in Mumbai as part of its ongoing ‘Say No to Plastic’ initiative. This impactful campaign, aimed at reducing plastic waste and encouraging sustainable human behaviour, started from October 14th and will last up to October 20th, 2024.

During this period, BSG members across Mumbai will deposit plastic waste at designated local hubs, where recycling vans will collect it for proper processing and recycling. By promoting responsible consumption and recycling, the campaign seeks to both reduce plastic waste and raise awareness of sustainable practices.

The ambitious goal is to collect and recycle 10,000 kilograms of plastic waste, inspiring widespread awareness and meaningful action. The drive aims to galvanize individuals to adopt ‘Sustainable Human Behaviour’ by reducing their plastic use, making environmentally conscious choices, and contributing to the fight against plastic pollution in their daily lives.

At the launch event on October 14, 2024, held in Mumbai, renowned Climate Innovator Ms. Prachi Shevgaonkar, Founder of the Cool the Globe app, delivered the keynote address. She highlighted the pressing issue of plastic pollution and climate change, stating, “At Cool The Globe, we are on a mission to make climate action easy and measurable for citizens and organisations. We believe that when people unite for climate action, miracles can happen!”

Mr. Vishesh Gupta, Chairperson of Bharat Soka Gakkai, expressed his commitment to sustainability, urging everyone to actively participate in this campaign. "We are not just collecting plastic; we are creating a movement that inspires long-lasting change. Every effort counts, and together, we can build a future where our planet thrives.", Mr. Gupta remarked.

About Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG):

Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) is an organization dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and sustainability through its initiatives in peace, culture, education, and sustainability. With more than 280,000 members across 600 towns and cities in India, BSG envisions a ‘New Age in India ‘where the dignity of life is deeply respected.

BSG’s ‘BSG for SDG’ initiative, launched in 2021, focuses on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by fostering sustainable human behaviour. BSG’s mission is to inspire individuals to contribute positively to environmental preservation, peacebuilding, and social equity through grassroots activism.