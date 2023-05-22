Bharat Kukreja's Café Holiday opens in Pali Hill |

When Bharat Kukreja launched his first Café Holiday in Mumbai’s vibrant Juhu-Versova neighbourhood, his intent was clear. “I wanted a place where everyone from kids to parents and grandparents felt welcomed and enjoyed every bit of the experience, be it the food, the holiday vibe, the service, or the entertainment. I’m happy we’ve achieved this,” says Kukreja.



In hindsight, it was a genius concept by the restaurateur as post COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns, customers have been craving quality social interaction. In no time, the café earned its spot as a favourite among locals and continues to remain so even two years later. On weekends it’s impossible to get a table without a reservation. “We’re grateful to our guests who’ve come to think of Café Holiday as their own. Making them comfortable and ensuring they have a good time has always been a huge priority for me and my team,” adds Kukreja.



This month, Kukreja opened his much-awaited Bandra branch. Drawing inspiration from Santorini’s Cycladic architecture, Café Holiday Pali Hill is bigger than the original but stays on brand—Mediterranean décor with indoor and alfresco seating, with music playing all day to get you into holiday mode.



The interiors aside, it’s the fusion cuisine that elevates the whole experience. From the oven-baked pizzas (the exotic mushroom truffle pizza is a must try) to the sushi and ramen bowls, Indian tandoor to the soups, mezze and salads, there’s something for everyone. The standout cocktails from the extensive bar menu include the in-house bartender’s version of the Old Fashioned, Gin Sour and Expresso Martini.



With Sunday brunches becoming a huge draw in the city, Kukreja’s strategy to keep his brunches well-priced while offering the same high-quality food and drink and entertainment that includes a live singer has paid off. Sunday brunches at the café are almost always sold out. “Soon, we’ll be hosting retro nights as well,” he adds.



The competition in the hospitality industry and the challenges of running a restaurant have not been lost on Kukreja, but he is confident the brand that he has built and the experiences it offers will be well received, as he reveals his expansion plans. “We’re opening a Café Holiday in Mira-Bhayandar and one more in south Mumbai, “ he says, with plans of launching in other cities as well.