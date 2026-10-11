Beyond The Runway: How Lakmé Fashion Week Is Driving Indian Fashion Forward

Arvind Limited x Ashish Soni & Oppo presenta Namrata Joshi |

From stunning showcases to multidimensional economic drivers, fashion weeks in India have moved beyond the flare and flounce to gained commercial turf and global momentum over the past decade. The iconic Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI has established itself as a robust powerhouse of support for designers - creatively, logistically and commercially. Shaping the framework with relevant industry connections to foster the business of fashion in India, and for India, beyond borders.

This year, the opening night of Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, in New Delhi, begins with an invitation to step outside the expected. LAKMĒ × Tira will unveil péro’s Spring Summer 2027, bringing together fashion, beauty, craft and imagination for an opening showcase that celebrates the freedom of Dream and dress up.

Pero |

The line-up of shows brings in a fresh perspective: Tech powers fashion as OPPO presents Namrata Joshipura with her new collection, OBSIDIAN, exploring dark brilliance and contemporary glamour in deep blacks, high-shine metallics, sculptural silhouettes, fluid movement and intricate three-dimensional embellishments. Indian craftsmanship forms the premise of collection by Ethnix by Raymond, exploring printing, dyeing, embroidery and weaving techniques through modern design. A prized collaboration between Arvind Limited and fashion designer Ashish N Soni unfurls during the week.

Lakmē Fashion Week provides fashion designers with a deeper infrastructure to plan and execute their shows, including models, talent, venues, production, hair and makeup, fittings, press and digital support. This enables designers to focus on their collections while accessing the resources and visibility required to present their work to the industry.

The next layer is talent discovery and development. Platforms such as GenNext, NIF Global and Spotlight create opportunities for emerging designers and conceptual presentations to enter the fashion ecosystem and be discovered. The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge adds another dimension by bringing sustainability, circular design and innovation into the talent and fashion business conversation.

Oppo presenta Namrata Joshi |

The commercial journey can extend beyond Fashion Week itself. Reliance Brands Limited’s FTA and retail collaborations create avenues for designers to explore commercial opportunities, generate revenue and build their businesses, while FDCI’s international exchange programmes provide Indian designers with opportunities to gain international exposure and connect with buyers and markets.

Sustainability is also becoming part of this larger ecosystem. Heart Shows, as part of Lakmē Fashion Week’s sustainability initiatives, brings the conversation around responsible fashion into the Fashion Week platform, demonstrating how sustainability can exist alongside creativity, commerce and industry development.

Clearly, the business of fashion extends beyond the runway through brand partnerships and commercial associations. Invaluable partnerships with majors including TRESemmé, NEXA, and American Express, reflect the sustained, mutually fruitful connections that the fashion week has succeeded in carving in the world of fashion.