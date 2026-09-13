Beyond Modaks: Discover The Traditional Bhog Offered To Lord Ganesha Across India

With the advent of Ganesh Chaturthi, marketplaces abound with vibrant idols of the elephant-headed God Ganesha. On the festive day, huge pandals stand fabricated, idols installed with fine clothing, divine embellishments, and adorned with flowers. Though Bappa’s festivity is elaborate in Maharashtra, worshippers bring home idols with great devotion across the length and breadth of the country. Chowkis are decorated, puja performed and home-made naivedya is offered. Modak is the quintessential bhog, but each region has its special offerings to Vignaharta - the Hindu god of new beginnings, wisdom and remover of obstacles.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Dal Vada |

People bring home mud-idols of Vinayaka and place it on decorative wooden stools. Poornam kudumulu, similar to modak, and steamed undrallu made with rice rava and chana dal are the principal naivedyams for Vinayaka Chavithi. “Besides these, payasam, panakam and vadapappu are also offered. Another offering is the delicious undralla payasam – bite-sized rice flour dumplings are cooked in creamy milk, jaggery and finished with coconut milk,” enthuses marketing personnel Manju Reddy from Vizakhapatnam. After offering pulihora (tamarind rice), chakkara pongali (sweet Pongal), and sundal to Vinayaka, they are distributed as prasadams among visiting devotees at neighbourhood pandals and at the iconic Khairatabad Ganesha pandal in Hyderabad.

Karnataka

Vinakaya Chaturthi in Karnataka is closely associated with Gowri Ganesha celebrated the day before Chaturthi. IT professional Kamala Rao asserts, “A traditional five-ingredient dry bhog called Panchakajjaya consisting of roasted chana dal powder, coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds and clarified butter is the main naivedyam. Modaka, kadabu (karanji-like with coconut-jaggery filling), payasa and laddu are the other bhogs.” It is customary to make savoury dishes like chitranna (yellow rice), ambode (fritters), kosambari (salad) and obbattu saaru (rasam).

Goa

Pic: Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji

Regionally referred to as Chovoth, Chaturthi is a deep connect with nature and an intimate family festival. The day before, Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Tai. Ganapati idol is decked with a matoli above it. It is a canopy adorned with seasonal fruits, herbs and foliage from nearby hills, as a tribute to nature and Goa’s biodiversity. Goa-based Chef Urmila Fernandes reveals, “As offerings, devotees prepare modaks, patoleo (rice pockets filled with jaggery and coconut cooked in haldi leaves). The festive menu consists of Goan spongy sweet idlis called sanna, khatkhate (similar to sambar) and nivagrya which is made by mixing in chilli paste, jeera, salt to the left-over rice flour dough of modak.”

Tamil Nadu

Neiyappam |

Popular as Pillayar Chaturthi or Vinayagar Chaturthi, Tamilians bring home Ganpathy idol, adorn the palagai (low stool) with flowers, fragrance sticks and fruits. “Naivedyam comes in the form of delightful poornam and uppu kozhukattai (coconut-jaggery-cardamom steamed modak and savoury respectively) neiappam, pal/nei payasam and sundal (stir-fried chickpeas),” mentions South Indian cuisine expert and Masterchef Bala from South of Vindhyas at Orchid Hotel Mumbai.

Kerala

In Kerala, the festivity of Elephant-headed God is observed mainly in temple complexes where Mahaganapathy Homam is conducted. Elephants are worshipped (Gajapooja) and they are ritualistically fed known as Aanayoottu. “Neiappam or jaggery-based unniyappam is the naivedyam along with kozhukattai, payasam and vadai,” recounts home-maker Mallika Menon.

Gujarat

Vibrant pandals, idols installations at home, with aartis and processions take precedence in Ahmedabad and other cities in the State. Churma ladoo is the sacrosanct bhog, notes culinary workshop conductor Bijal Shah, Founder Bijal’s Food Creations, adding further, “Traditional offerings include motichoor ladoo, shrikhand-puri, sukhdi (gol papdi), and modak which represents the sweetness of wisdom and joy.”

Rajasthan

Chaturthi is centered around famous shrines like the Moti Dungari Ganesh Temple in Jaipur and the Trinetra Ganesh Temple inside the Ranthambore Fort. “Temples like the standing Ganesha shrine in Kota and the Ratanada Ganesh temple in Jodhpur organise special fairs, aartis, and grand processions. An array of laddoos like besan, khoya, motichoor and churma comprise the bhog of Ganesha in Rajasthan,” says Jodhpur-based wedding planner Pooja Kothari.

West Bengal

Durga Pujo, followed by Kali Pujo is the major festival in this part of the country though of late Ganesh Chaturthi is also being celebrated with pandals erected in certain localities in Kolkata. According to Vikram Jaiswal, Executive Chef at Novotel Kolkata, “A traditional Bengali mithai known as narkel naru – small spheres of freshly grated coconut and jaggery flavoured with cardamom is offered to Lord Ganesha along with fresh bananas.”