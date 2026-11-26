Beyond Dharamshala: Dalai Lama Gets A New Address In The Heart Of Delhi; Why Gaden Phodrang Matters |

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has a new address in the heart of the national capital. The Centre has allotted him a government bungalow in the heart of Delhi after the Centre allotted him a new government bungalow. The Type-7 bungalow is situated at 20, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in Lutyens' Delhi. Bearing the nameplate of 'Gaden Phodrang', the bungalow is expected to serve as an important base for his office and activities in New Delhi.

The Type-7 government bungalow is located at 20, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, one of the prominent residential areas in the national capital. The property has undergone renovation over the past few months before being allotted to the spiritual leader.

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Significance of the new address

Located in the prestigious Lutyens' Delhi area, the government bungalow will provide a dedicated space for the Dalai Lama's office in the national capital. Its location is significant as Delhi serves as an important centre for diplomatic engagements, official meetings and interactions with visitors from across the world. The accommodation has been allotted to Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Dalai Lama's office, following a request from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Type-7 category of government accommodation is generally associated with senior dignitaries and high-ranking officials. The bungalow's renovation was undertaken to prepare it for its new purpose.

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Why the Dalai Lama chose Dharamshala?

The Dalai Lama, whose birth name is Tenzin Gyatso, has been living in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, since 1959. He fled Tibet following the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule and sought refuge in India.

Dharamshala subsequently became the centre of the Tibetan government-in-exile and the Tibetan community's cultural and spiritual activities.

The spiritual leader continues to be an influential figure in Buddhism and is globally recognised for his teachings on compassion, peace and non-violence. His new Delhi address is expected to provide an additional base for his office in the national capital, and it brings the Dalai Lama's office physically closer to India's political establishment.

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Why Gaden Phodrang matters?

Gaden Phodrang is associated with the Dalai Lama's institution and the administration connected with his office. Historically, Ganden Phodrang was the Tibetan administration established in 1642 under the 5th Dalai Lama and operated until 1959.

Today, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, registered in India in 2011 after the 14th Dalai Lama devolved his political authority, serves as the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. According to the Gaden Phodrang official site, throughout history, the Gaden Phodrang have played the central and enduring role in the identification, education, and well-being of all successive Dalai Lamas, in strict accordance with time-honoured Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

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