Beyond Cannes: Exploring The French Riviera In Style

Le Suquet is the old quarter of Cannes | Pic: Unsplash

While the debate over whether Cannes belongs to cinema or to red-carpet glamour continues to peak, one thing is certain—it is nothing without both. Cinema lends its soul, glamour gives it spectacle, and the Riviera ties it all together without even trying. A week spent soaking in the fever pitch of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 convinced me that life on the French Riviera is a sensory escape, equal parts beauty and excess. Here, storytelling doesn’t end at the Palais des Festivals or within the theatres across the city; it spills onto sun-drenched promenades, at buzzing afterparties, over slow, candlelit dinners, and along a coastline that seems almost too beautiful to be real. The first thing that hits me about the French Riviera isn’t the glamour—it’s the light and how you slip into its rhythm. Every frame here feels impossibly composed. For those who want to make the most of the summer on the Côte d'Azur, this guide is less about ticking off places and more about how I experienced its many moods.

Sip crisp whites or Provençal rosés at the famous restaurants in Cannes | Pic: Pexels

The Pulse of Cannes

I begin, as one must, on the legendary La Croisette. The turquoise waters stretch from the Palais des Festivals to the Pointe Croisette, glistening in the summer sun and serving as the perfect backdrop at any time of day. Across from the beach clubs on the promenade, such as Carlton Beach Club, which are pre-booked for gala brunches and events, the grand dame hotels—Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes, Carlton Cannes, JW Marriott, and Hôtel Martinez—stand like sentinels of old-world glamour. With fans, media, and paparazzi jostling for space at their entrances, hoping to spot celebrities stepping out, their balconies also quietly host A-listers and industry power players, often posing for shoots. At the heart of it all is the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, situated at the junction of the Croisette and the old Port.

The famous red carpet is where you can spot the world’s stars pause, pose, and perform for a wall of flashing cameras, but what stayed with me was lingering beyond the barricades, soaking in the theater of it all. A short stroll away from this buzz, the mood softens into something more relaxed. Pavement-side restaurants like New York New York and Café Roma spill out onto the street, where a chilled glass of Aperol in hand feels almost essential. Just a little ahead, the road leads to Rue d’Antibes, the shopping hub of Cannes. Lined with everything from big fashion chains to smaller French labels, multi-brand stores, perfumeries and beauty stores, jewellers, and confectioners, tea rooms, et al, you can spend the whole day here shopping or window shopping on foot. A maze of streets will lead you to the nearby Rue Meynadier, which will eventually take you towards Le Suquet. A lively pedestrian street with local stores, don’t forget to check out Marché Forville, the city’s beloved food market near the Old Town, packed with Provençal produce.

Candle-lit during evenings, it’s narrower, quaint, more local, and packed with character: think gazillion food shops, cheese counters, boulangeries, and tiny eateries with the most creative names and décor that spell vintage charm. Dinner becomes an unhurried affair here with conversations flowing as easily as the wine. I found myself at a creperie inhaling crepes laden with Chantilly and flambéed pineapples, amongst others, and sipping espressos for Euro 1! If you want to indulge in street shopping in Cannes, this is your place. Stalls selling classic Riviera staples—flowy linen dresses, oversized sunglasses, hats, organic skincare, and little souvenirs that don’t feel overly touristy. If you have a day free, I’d suggest heading towards Le Suquet. A stroll up from the old port at Quai Saint-Pierre shows you a completely different side of Cannes. You can take the Palmbus and arrive too. With crowds thinning out, you find yourself walking through cobblestone lanes that feel like they belong to another time. Old stone buildings, little cafés, and that unmistakable Provençal charm, it’s easily one of the prettiest parts of the city. Keep going uphill, and you’ll reach the top, where Château de la Castre and the Church of Notre-Dame de l’Espérance sit. Catch the sunset from atop and thank me later.

Stroll along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice | Pic: Unsplash

The Nice Shift

The next morning, I took bus no 620 from Cannes to Nice—a journey that felt like a moving postcard. Nice felt slower, more lived-in, and less glamorous. While a stroll along the seafront boulevard, the Promenade des Anglais, is mandatory, you can soak your feet in the azure, cold waters or simply admire the iconic Hotel Négresco, nearby. If you have just a day to take in the quintessential Niçoise charm, hop on the city tram and head to Place Garibaldi, a drop-dead gorgeous, photogenic square.

Pic: Unsplash

Along the way, you’ll find colour-blocked Nice come to life. Ochres, sunny yellows, greens, and beige-coloured buildings with French windows create a kaleidoscopic symmetry that catches your eye at every turn. Built in 1773, with a central statue and arcaded buildings, Place Garibaldi feels like it has stepped straight out of a history book. Here, the symmetry of yellow façades and green windows creates a stunning visual. The open central space, the criss-crossing of trams, people lingering around with coffee or gelato, the swaying trees and the buzz of surrounding restaurants define the rhythm of this place. It’s the kind of place where you instinctively slow down. Lunch at Café de Turin comes highly recommended for seafood lovers. Platters of oysters, mussels, clams, and langoustines arrive like edible sculpture. Order a tub of mussels with a glass of Rosé and savour the afternoon with just the briny freshness of the sea and the pleasure of being exactly where you are.

Monaco In Motion

And if you want to feel the main character energy of the French Riviera come alive, head straight to Monaco—a world unto itself flanked by Belle Époque design and pretty blooms. Here, you’ll witness a dramatic shift in mood. Everything feels heightened. A quick train ride from Nice, the architecture sharpens, and the wealth becomes palpable. Walking along Rue Princesse Florestine, I’m struck by the geometry of the buildings, their pastel tones stacked against steep hillsides.

At the marina, you can find yachts and super yachts gleaming like floating palaces | Pic: Unsplash

The juxtaposition of the landscape and the palette feels both playful and precise. I was lucky to catch the spectacular Monaco E-Prix that weekend with a couple of captivating races in action on Monaco's legendary circuit. A bucket list experience ticked off! Down at the marina, yachts and super yachts gleam like floating palaces. Even off-season, there’s a sense of perpetual motion here—cars gliding, glasses clinking, fortunes quietly negotiated over lunch. To match Monaco’s unapologetic opulence, dress up feeling like a billionaire even if you intend to do the touristy stuff, the casinos, the Prince’s Palace, the Museums or dining at one of their top restaurants. Somewhere between Cannes’ red carpet, Nice’s quiet elegance, and Monaco’s unapologetic opulence, the Riviera reveals its many moods, each more intoxicating than the last.